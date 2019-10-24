Considered the most effective and advanced skin rejuvenation treatment yet, the Cryo-Oxygen Facial is designed to tackle lines, wrinkles and pigmentation, leaving your skin revitalized.

This new 60-minute treatment is now available in the award-winning K Spa at K West in Shepherd’s Bush, priced at £110 off-peak and £120 during peak hours.

Whilst Cryo-Oxygen cools and oxygenates the skin, a unique Micro-channelling Roller creates thousands of microscopic channels effectively getting down to the layers where skin health begins. This allows the topical infusion of powerful skin rejuvenation ingredients to be driven into the skin alongside cold oxygen and stimulate collagen production. After that a Crystal Clear face mask is applied, giving you an extra hit of hydration, firming and lifting. This is then followed by a relaxing massage.

The treatment consists of four stages:

Cryo Oxygen – to cool and oxygenate the skin.

Micro-channelling Roller – to induce controlled micro-trauma to stimulate collagen, growth and create pathways for product penetration.

Product Infusion – to push active anti-ageing ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin.

Puncture Jet Oxygen – to soothe and restructure the skin.

Awarded ‘Best Spa in London’ at the Good Spa Guide Awards, K West’s holistic spa offers a range of exclusive treatments. The Wet Spa features the Snow Paradise, a Hydrotherapy pool, Sanarium, Sauna and an aromatic herbal Steam room.

Note: the treatment is not suitable for pregnant women.

K West Hotel & Spa, Richmond Way, London W14 0AX

For reservations, please call: 020 8008 6600 or visit www.k-west.co.uk

