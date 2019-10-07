A celebration of female empowerment and sexuality, created by ladies of all genders; performed for everyone

ALL CULMINATING IN A DRAG BALL LATE INTO THE NIGHT….

The liberated theatrical movement’s most adventurous exploration into the world of erotic storytelling yet

The Wellington – Private Members Club – Jermyn Street

House of Kittens: the theatre company dedicated an exploration into the world of erotic storytelling; is delighted to announce the launch of its latest venture

Passionate about embracing the essence of the sensual pageantries of bygone times and presenting them in a new authentic voice; empowering women of all genders on the forefront of erotic performance art. Each show designed to examine and interpret the endless expression of pleasure with the ultimate aim of engaging audiences in a new, liberated theatrical movement.

Amatory Asylum finds guests taking the role of medical observers within the immersive experience of a surreal and sensual world.

Dr Lili La Fleur, head of the Asylum and presiding physician of sexual psychological studies, invites audiences to become part an exclusive experiment; designed to uncover and explore the most covetous of carnal cravings.

A space for sexual liberation founded by the illustrious Scientific- Humanitarian Committee, audiences will act as record takers, preserving for posterity the decadent acts which they witness; as patients undergo an evening of observation and inflammatory experimentation – which will give flower to their deepest desires through sensory exploration and performance.

Seeking sanctuary from a judgmental society in this haven of sensual salvation, audiences can witness Amatory Asylum’s ground- breaking techniques in psychosexual therapy, before enjoying the annual Amatory Asylum Ball where they may mingle with these newly liberated ladies.

But never fear – to refrain guests being too swept away in the rather contagious passionate energies, they will be offered a full measure of antidote via an apothecary vile to keep their wanton cravings within control.

Taking inspiration from cult films, high fashion, musical icons, and underground art; founder and director Sophie Cohen creates a bold form of storytelling, combined with exceptional costumes, musical curation and collaborative choreography.

Amatory Asylum will be the first event to be hosted in the beautiful setting of the newly reopened Wellington Members Club on Jermyn Street, one of the most daring and exciting private members bars in London.

Limited pre-show dinner bookings with a set themed menu, are available for those wanting to make a night of it. Bookings can be made via www.thewellington.club

Part immersive theatre, part physical performance and part dance party – Amatory Asylum offers a rare chance to see the best of the House of Kittens’ ensemble’s signature presentations as well as newly curated pieces, all packed into one extraordinary evening. Through conceptual dance and immersive theatre pieces, spectators will find themselves lost within the surreal and wonderful world created by the House of Kittens.

Performed across two floors of decedent surroundings with twelve individual performances, lasting from 3.5 -16 minutes, Amatory Asylum explores everything from romantic love stories, to full on kink.

Dress Code is Elegant, Medical, or Fetish – or all three for the truly creative – with prizes awarded for best dressed, by way of a drag ball/vogueing audience participation moment (only for the willing).

Oh – don’t make any plans for the next day – the after party, a whirlwind of drag and disco, kink and high-kicks goes on until late.

House of Kittens Amatory Asylum

When: Thursday: 10th & Friday 11th October

Halloween: Thursday: 31st October and Friday 1st November

Thursday 14th & Friday 15th November

Doors: open from 8pm. Dancing till late into the night

Where: Wellington Members Club on Jermyn Street SW1 6JB

Tickets: General Admission: £35- 40. Limited table reservations are available

More information and to order tickets: www.houseofkittens.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...