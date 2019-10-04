Salvatore Ferragamo unveils a selection of their iconic timepieces for Fall/Winter 2019.

Ferragamo Duo

Timeless, elegant and distinctive, the Ferragamo Duo timepiece is an essential element of the brand’s watchmaking. Its iconic and distinctive details blend into an essential, timepiece shape. In a palette choice of silver, green, gold or brown, the guillochè dial stands out on a design of perfectly balanced proportions while the Double Gancini at the 8-hour mark is an elegant reminder of the brand’s identity, lit by two little diamonds in the model with a gold dial.

The brown chocolate dial version has indexes set with fourteen diamonds, without betraying its sober refinement. To complete the aesthetics of this model for men and women, the date is located at the 3-hour mark and the stainless steel bicolour bracelet has the Double Gancini on the buckle. In case sizes of 33mm for women and 40mm for men, it is enclosed in an enriched rose gold with an embossed ‘F’ on the crown.

The movement is Quartz Rhonda 715-705 Swiss Made with a water resistance of 50 metres.

Double Gancini

Iconic, glamorous and unmistakable, the gancini ornament first appeared in the 1970s as the clasp of a handbag designed by Fiamma Ferragamo. Today it forms the bracelet of the Double Gancini timepiece for ladies. It enhances its charm through the bracelet providing a veritable statement of refinement and style. This elegant watch is also available with leather straps of different colours, attached a small rectangular case which has a white silver sunray dial and a little cabochon on the crown.

In a rectangular case measuring 13×23 mm in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver, the dial has a white silver sunray logo at the 12-hour mark. The movement is Quartz Ronda 1032 Swiss Made with a water resistance of 30 metres. The strap consist of a choice of yellow gold stainless steel with jewellery buckle; taupe or cuir leather strap with contrasting stitching; or dust rose with matching stitching.

Ferragamo Urban

Inspired by the brand’s casual-chic collections, the exclusive, contemporary, and dynamic Ferragamo Urban is a men’s watch that combines refined details with modern, incisive aesthetics. The black gullochè dial, marked by luminescent hands, features the date at the 3-hour mark and red seconds hand at the 6-hour mark.

On the dial, the logo is located at the 12-hour mark while the Double Gancini underlines the character of identity of this model which is reaffirmed in the silicon strap by the embossed Ferragamo letter. This timepiece is perfect to complete a young, dynamic style and is also available with a stainless steel bracelet.

This timepiece consists of a 43mm case in rose gold with a Quartz Rhonda 6004D Swiss Made movement and a water resistance of 50 metres.

Vara

The famous Vara symbol created forty years ago by Fiamma Ferragamo is the emblem of timeless elegance that matches the feminine design and the ability to adapt to every occasion, while proposing new models, colours and materials. Taking on the characteristics of being feminine, elegant and evocative, the new Vara watch draws inspiration from the romantic bow with metal buckle, in which the shape is mirrored in the original design of the case.

The slip through leather strap is available in black, mink, cuir, dust rose, light green, or Ferragamo Red, a version enriched with four diamonds on the indexes. In a case measuring 28x25mm in yellow gold and red cabochon on the crown, it has a white silver guillochè dial. The movement is Quartz Ronda 751.2 Swiss Made with a water resistance of 30 metres.

All of the above timepieces are available from October 2019 in Salvatore Ferragamo stores, at authorised retailers, and online.

www.ferragamotimepieces.com

