GLASHÜTTE, OCTOBER 2019. Introducing a brand-new timepiece from NOMOS Glashütte that is not afraid to make a statement: Tetra plum. It features a rich purple dial that pays tribute to nature’s bounty. After blossoming in springtime and ripening over a long, hot summer, by early fall the harvest is ready to be enjoyed—apples and apricots, cherries, peaches, pears, and, of course, plums. This appealing timepiece looks good enough to eat, with silver accents on the numerals, indexes, and hands adding a sophisticated touch.
Measuring 29.5 by 29.5 millimeters, Tetra plum has a character all of its own—and additional functionality. The eye-catching complication between twelve and one o’clock is a power reserve indicator, reminding the wearer when it is time to wind the watch. Tetra plum is powered by the hand-wound NOMOS caliber DUW 4301, which also features the NOMOS swing system—itself a fruit of many years of labor. This proprietary escapement is designed and developed in-house, which is an exceptional achievement in
the watchmaking world. Having this technological capability allows NOMOS to ensure the quality of its calibers—and the reliability of its watches.
Tetra plum may be brand new, but the Tetra model from NOMOS Glashütte is a classic design. Known for its square case and angular typography, Tetra has been part of the NOMOS collection for over 25 years. It is incredibly thin for a mechanical watch, with lugs that are almost delicate—which is why they are doubled. The round sub-seconds dial adds a contrasting touch to the clean-cut corners found elsewhere in Tetra. The overall aesthetic is harmonious and modern, with a timeless elegance that suits a wide range of wrists. Tetra plum will be available at selected retailers from October.
