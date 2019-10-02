GLASHÜTTE, OCTOBER 2019. Introducing a brand-new timepiece from NOMOS Glashütte that is not afraid to make a statement: Tetra plum. It features a rich purple dial that pays tribute to nature’s bounty. After blossoming in springtime and ripening over a long, hot summer, by early fall the harvest is ready to be enjoyed—apples and apricots, cherries, peaches, pears, and, of course, plums. This appealing timepiece looks good enough to eat, with silver accents on the numerals, indexes, and hands adding a sophisticated touch.

Measuring 29.5 by 29.5 millimeters, Tetra plum has a character all of its own—and additional functionality. The eye-catching complication between twelve and one o’clock is a power reserve indicator, reminding the wearer when it is time to wind the watch. Tetra plum is powered by the hand-wound NOMOS caliber DUW 4301, which also features the NOMOS swing system—itself a fruit of many years of labor. This proprietary escapement is designed and developed in-house, which is an exceptional achievement in