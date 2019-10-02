GLASHÜTTE, OCTOBER 2019. Introducing a brand-new timepiece from NOMOS Glashütte that is not afraid to make a statement: Tetra plum. It features a rich purple dial that pays tribute to nature’s bounty. After blossoming in springtime and ripening over a long, hot summer, by early fall the harvest is ready to be enjoyed—apples and apricots, cherries, peaches, pears, and, of course, plums. This appealing timepiece looks good enough to eat, with silver accents on the numerals, indexes, and hands adding a sophisticated touch.

Measuring 29.5 by 29.5 millimeters, Tetra plum has a character all of its own—and additional functionality. The eye-catching complication between twelve and one o’clock is a power reserve indicator, reminding the wearer when it is time to wind the watch. Tetra plum is powered by the hand-wound NOMOS caliber DUW 4301, which also features the NOMOS swing system—itself a fruit of many years of labor. This proprietary escapement is designed and developed in-house, which is an exceptional achievement in

the watchmaking world. Having this technological capability allows NOMOS to ensure the quality of its calibers—and the reliability of its watches.

Tetra plum may be brand new, but the Tetra model from NOMOS Glashütte is a classic design. Known for its square case and angular typography, Tetra has been part of the NOMOS collection for over 25 years. It is incredibly thin for a mechanical watch, with lugs that are almost delicate—which is why they are doubled. The round sub-seconds dial adds a contrasting touch to the clean-cut corners found elsewhere in Tetra. The overall aesthetic is harmonious and modern, with a timeless elegance that suits a wide range of wrists. Tetra plum will be available at selected retailers from October.

www.nomos-glashuette.com

 

 

 

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: