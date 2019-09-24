Mindful Bathing Rituals

Reap the benefits of bathing with Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort, as it launches new mindful bathing rituals and trips to the healing hot springs of Krabi, Thailand.

As it’s revealed that woodland sounds increase relaxation by 30%* and the trend for ‘ecotherapy’ continues to rise, travellers are embracing the outdoors as a panacea for modern life. While the traditional Japanese therapy of forest bathing – or simply spending time in the forest – can alleviate stress and anxiety, physically bathing in warm water triggers dilation of blood vessels and relaxes muscles to create an overall sense of wellbeing.

New Excursions Explore the Natural Hot Healing Springs of Krabi

Relaxation-seekers staying at Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort, a tranquil escape on the shores of the Andaman Sea, can reap the benefits of this trend with newly launched excursions to the healing hot springs of Krabi, before indulging in bathing rituals back at the resort’s idyllic spa.

Renowned for their therapeutic properties and nestled within a tropical jungle preserve, the Krabi Hot Springs are natural ‘hot tubs’ crafted into smooth rock, channelling water from deep rooted thermal springs located in volcanic chambers. Bubbling with the rare and remedial natural mineral salts and with a temperature of 35-40 degrees Celsius, the Hot Springs provide a natural hydrotherapy bath, perfect for soothing achy muscles and aiding relaxation. Following this idyllic experience, guests can then head back to Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra to continue their water-based wellness experience in the So SPA with a soothing Lavender Wellbeing Bath – a skin-softening treatment using fragrant aromas and essential oils that will leave the mind and body receptive to benefits of other treatments.

The So SPA with L’Occitane has 12 exclusive treatment rooms set in the exotic resort gardens, just steps away from the beach, including four double rooms for couples, bubbling jacuzzi baths and a steam room. Designed with Thai teak wood interiors and brimming with the soft scent of flowers, herbs and the calming flow of water throughout, the So SPA combines the best of both ancient Thai and modern French therapies. Guests can follow the bathing ritual with a Revitalising Full-Body Massage to aid sleep and ease away tension, or relax by the lagoon-like swimming pool, the longest in Thailand.

Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort

