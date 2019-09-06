Swatch has recently launched Swatch x You in the U.S., offering new dimension customization and a one-of-a-kind concept in the watch world with bold designs and personalization. This ongoing campaign initially launched in New York and has since moved to Miami. Swatch is currently planning their next collaboration that will take place in Austin later this year with the Swatch x You journey continuing to hit key cities in the U.S. through early 2020!

Their latest collaboration captured the unique spirit of Miami through the eyes of a local, notable artist who aligns with the spirit and provocativeness that is Swatch. Swatch joined forces with “Ahol Sniffs Glue” – one of Miami’s quintessential street artists, who is best known for his soaring urban murals reflecting his unique vision of life, labor, and love for Miami street art culture. He’s produced two original designs exclusively available online and in select stores only for a limited time.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Swatch hosted a private event at the rooftop of The Citadel in Miami, Florida, launching the launch of Swatch x You. The evening was co-hosted by one Miami’s top local street artists David Anasagasti- (AKA Ahol Sniffs Glue) and allowed media, influencers, & art lovers to be the first to see the latest timepiece all while watching him create live art depicting his iconic droopy eyes!

The event was a true throwback to all things Miami, including cubano sandwiches by Islas Canarias, Latin tunes spun by local Miami DJ “Otto Von Schirach” and spicy Don Julio tequila cocktails flowing all night. To top it off, guests had the opportunity to create their very own customized Swatch x You watches and were gifted their artist-created Swatch x Ahol bandanas.

Ahol Sniffs Glue Photo credit: World Red Eye

