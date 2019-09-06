A genuine rock star since birth, Michael Monroe innately knows exactly how to sing, swagger and walk the most glamorous and colourful of walks. One Man Gang, the former Hanoi Rocks man’s brand new offering on Silver Lining Music, is all about the fun of Friday nights, seven days a week, letting your hair down (or up!) for a dirty, dangerous, damn good time, and embracing a total escape into the rock ‘n’ roll dream. He’s unveiled the album’s second single ‘Last Train To Tokyo’ – a track equipped with the sort of sticky-yet-crispy riffs that were designed to take over radios from Japan to Jamaica.

The ‘Last Train To Tokyo’ video was recorded in Japan and features footage from the band’s dynamic performances at the Summer Sonic 2019 festival in Osaka and Tokyo. Directed and edited by Toni Kristian Tikkanen, the video fully captures the vigour and rock ‘n’ roll essence of Michael Monroe, Rich Jones, Steve Conte, Sami Yaffa and Karl Rockfist.

“It’s a groovy, rockin’ track paying homage to Tokyo and Japan, one of the most rockin’ countries in the world” affirms Monroe. “In the ‘80s Hanoi Rocks had, and I have always had a very special relationship with Japan and it will always be one my favourite countries. Plus, they still live for rock ‘n’ roll as it should be celebrated, they still have physical product, they still make it crazy, exhausting and really exciting every time you go there, which I am really grateful for.”

‘Last Train To Tokyo’ follows the release of previous single ‘One Man Gang’ – the bombastic ballroom blitz that serves as the title track for the upcoming album. Recorded at E-Studios in Sipoo, Finland in about three weeks in March 2018, One Man Gang was produced by Monroe and his band-mates Rich Jones and Steve Conte. The album was engineered by Petri Majuri who also mixed the album in the fall of 2018.

2019 TOUR DATES:

Oct 22 John Dee Live Club & Pub – Oslo, Norway Oct 23

Pustervik – Gothenburg, Sweden Oct 24

Fryshuset Klubben – Stockholm, Sweden

Oct 25 High Voltage Rock Club – Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 26 HeadCRASH – Hamburg, Germany

Oct 27 FRANNZ Club – Berlin, Germany

Oct 29 La Maroquinerie – Paris, France

Oct 30 02 Academy Islington – London, United Kingdom

Nov 01 Brudenell Social Club – Leeds, United Kingdom

Nov 02The Craufurd Arms – Wolverton, United Kingdom

Nov 03 Engine Rooms – Southhampton, United Kingdom

Nov 04 The Mill, Digbeth – Birmingham, United Kingdom

Nov 05 The Garage – Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 06 Manchester Club Academy – Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 07 The Fleece – Bristol, United Kingdom

Nov 08 The Sugarmill – Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom

Nov 09 Hard Rock Hell Chapter XIII – Vauxhall Holiday Park, Great Yarmouth, United Kingdom

Available to pre-order on CD, Coloured Vinyl, Digital formats and special D2C bundles HERE

FOLLOW MICHAEL MONROE ON:

http://michaelmonroe.com

https://www.facebook.com/michaelmonroeofficial

https://twitter.com/michaelmonroe

https://www.instagram.com/michaelmonroeofficial

http://sl-music.net

http://www.facebook.com/Silver.Lining.Music.Ltd

DIRTY & DANGEROUS NEW ALBUM

ONE MAN GANG

OUT OCTOBER 18th

PRE-ORDER HERE

Like this: Like Loading...