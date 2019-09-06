A genuine rock star since birth, Michael Monroe innately knows exactly how to sing, swagger and walk the most glamorous and colourful of walks. One Man Gang, the former Hanoi Rocks man’s brand new offering on Silver Lining Music, is all about the fun of Friday nights, seven days a week, letting your hair down (or up!) for a dirty, dangerous, damn good time, and embracing a total escape into the rock ‘n’ roll dream. He’s unveiled the album’s second single ‘Last Train To Tokyo’ – a track equipped with the sort of sticky-yet-crispy riffs that were designed to take over radios from Japan to Jamaica.

The ‘Last Train To Tokyo’ video was recorded in Japan and features footage from the band’s dynamic performances at the Summer Sonic 2019 festival in Osaka and Tokyo.  Directed and edited by Toni Kristian Tikkanen, the video fully captures the vigour and rock ‘n’ roll essence of Michael Monroe, Rich Jones, Steve Conte, Sami Yaffa and Karl Rockfist.

“It’s a groovy, rockin’ track paying homage to Tokyo and Japan, one of the most rockin’ countries in the world” affirms Monroe. “In the ‘80s Hanoi Rocks had, and I have always had a very special relationship with Japan and it will always be one my favourite countries. Plus, they still live for rock ‘n’ roll as it should be celebrated, they still have physical product, they still make it crazy, exhausting and really exciting every time you go there, which I am really grateful for.”

‘Last Train To Tokyo’ follows the release of previous single ‘One Man Gang’ – the bombastic ballroom blitz that serves as the title track for the upcoming album. Recorded at E-Studios in Sipoo, Finland in about three weeks in March 2018, One Man Gang was produced by Monroe and his band-mates Rich Jones and Steve Conte. The album was engineered by Petri Majuri who also mixed the album in the fall of 2018.

2019 TOUR DATES:

Oct 22 John Dee Live Club & Pub – Oslo, Norway Oct 23

PustervikGothenburg, Sweden Oct 24

Fryshuset KlubbenStockholm, Sweden

Oct 25 High Voltage Rock Club – Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 26 HeadCRASH – Hamburg, Germany

Oct 27 FRANNZ Club – Berlin, Germany

Oct 29 La Maroquinerie – Paris, France

Oct 30 02 Academy Islington – London, United Kingdom

Nov 01 Brudenell Social Club – Leeds, United Kingdom

Nov 02The Craufurd Arms – Wolverton, United Kingdom

Nov 03 Engine Rooms – Southhampton, United Kingdom

Nov 04 The Mill, Digbeth – Birmingham, United Kingdom

Nov 05 The Garage – Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 06 Manchester Club Academy – Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 07 The Fleece – Bristol, United Kingdom

Nov 08 The Sugarmill – Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom

Nov 09 Hard Rock Hell Chapter XIII – Vauxhall Holiday Park, Great Yarmouth, United Kingdom

Available to pre-order on CD, Coloured Vinyl, Digital formats and special D2C bundles HERE 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOLLOW MICHAEL MONROE ON:

http://michaelmonroe.com

https://www.facebook.com/michaelmonroeofficial

https://twitter.com/michaelmonroe

https://www.instagram.com/michaelmonroeofficial

http://sl-music.net

http://www.facebook.com/Silver.Lining.Music.Ltd

DIRTY & DANGEROUS NEW ALBUM
ONE MAN GANG
OUT OCTOBER 18th
PRE-ORDER HERE

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: