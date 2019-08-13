For its debut in Latin America, Nobu Hotels has selected the white shores of West Mexico.

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is luxury Japanese Beach Chic at its most enticing – a stylish aesthetic of contemporary Japanese minimalism using locally sourced materials.

Perched beachfront on the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos offers 200 luxury rooms and suites, each with a furnished balcony and either a teak onsen-style soaking tub or a standalone bathtub.

The one or two-bedroom Nobu Suites boast large stone fireplace, separate living room, dining area, full kitchen, 15-foot ceilings, and ocean views – the light and airy spaces provide a beautiful sanctuary from buzzing Cabo.

Guests will also have access to four pools, private cabanas, and a spa that spans nearly 13,700 square feet with an extensive list of

treatments using Natura Bissé products, and an the indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy areas.

Alongside the famed Nobu restaurant and an intimate 10-seat teppanyaki room, guests can also dine in an outpost of California’s highly popular Malibu Farm restaurant, serving vegan and gluten free options, both of which can be savoured via room service.

For a more casual dining experience, there is also the Nobu Cafe and a pair of eateries by the pool and beach, plus several bars.

The perfect escape for those of all ages looking for laid-back luxury with a side of adventure this festive season, the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos concierge can organise guests a game of golf on the spectacular Diamante golf course, designed by golfing legend Tiger Woods, as well as a sunset sailing or fishing trip where guests can catch and release some of the most exotic species in the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean. Further outside of the resort, the concierge can even organise an escape to the outback for a camel safari accompanied by Mexican food and tequila tasting, which is sure to keep adult travellers happy.

* Dive in the second largest barrier reef in the world

* Whale watching season beginning from December – April each year to spot gray whales

* Visit The Arch of Los Cabos, a UNESCO World Heritage site on a private Nobu excursion experience

Address: Polígono 1. Fracción, Camino de acceso a Diamante, Los Cangrejos, 23473 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

