Our Retreat Announce New Date for Food Waste-Free Escapes in Sardinia

Sustainability is at the heart of Our Retreat, a collection of luxurious, transformational escapes in Europe and the UK. Our Retreat Sardinia is the first ever retreat to embrace a zero food-waste policy, with an emphasis on clean, nutritious dishes, carefully sourced, local suppliers, Sardinian-grown fruit and vegetables, and the use of an on-site herb and vegetable patch and wooden storage – reducing plastic entirely. The next Sardinian retreat will be held between 22nd – 28th September this year.

With balance and vitality at its core, Our Retreat Sardinia offers six-days of mindful meditation, yoga lessons and fitness sessions led by world-class trainers Emily Cohen and Roo Hamer, and an assortment of adventurous activities, from paddle boards to sailing trips. Enjoyed as a group, freshly prepared, waste-free meals allow guests to relax, meet like-minded people and make fun, long-lasting memories – an enriching experience for those seeking rejuvenation, or just a bit of ‘time out’.

Chef, Gabriel Luppi, is passionate about the environment and plans the nutritious menu with food-waste in mind. Hearty, yet perfectly balanced, meals are whipped-up to refuel retreaters without generating any waste. A spiral of avocado eaten at lunch can be blitzed into guacamole, while roasted potatoes become potato salad. Leftover cauliflower salad can be grated and made into a pizza base bound with leftover water from chickpeas, which can even be used to bind desserts such as a meringue, or as a substitute for the egg-white in cocktails.

Our Retreat also minimise plastic use across retreats. In Sardinia, water for guests is sourced from the purest spring of Costa Esmerelda, and arrives in glass bottles which, once emptied, are recycled by the supplier. Fruit, vegetables, grains and seeds are bought in wooden crates or grown in the on-site vegetable patch, and there’re no plastic straws on site.

As well as balanced, nutritious meals, retreaters on this transformational escape can enjoy dynamic interval training, yoga practise, meditation and guided hikes across the rugged coastline. A private sail boat is also on hand to explore the sandy enclaves and abundance of marine life, while back at the villa, workshops educate guests on the importance of nutrition and fitness. Optional activities include kayaking and SUP paddle boarding.

Our Retreat Sardinia (22nd – 28th September) starts from £1,450 per person, including airport transfers, accommodation, food and beverage and all of the activities listed on the itinerary.

For more information or to book, please contact Lisa Carolan at info@ourretreat.co.uk

https://www.ourretreat.co.uk/

