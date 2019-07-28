Inside the Summer 2019 Issue 25

- MUSIC ARTIST: CARDI B – Invasion of Privacy album From sporting long nails and braids in the recent Reebok commercial, having beef with Nicki Minaj, to numerous marital woes with her husband Offset, and bringing out killer tracks, Cardi B has worked with the big names in the music industry. We look at the journey the artist has taken since she first came on ...
- CATWALK REVIEWS – MBFW MADRID SS19 In our fast-paced coverage of runway shows with the world’s most creative designers, check out our special catwalk report to find out which designers caught our eye for the Spring/Summer 2019 collections at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.
- FINE CUISINE & SOPHISTICATED BEVERAGES The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad with regular reviews. In this issue, we dined at the AKIRA Restaurant & Bar in London’s Kensington with inspired cuisine from Japan with a touch of continental fusion to the menu.
- V&A DESIGNER EXHIBITION: CHRISTIAN DIOR – Designer of Dreams We visit the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition at the V&A which is the biggest the fashion house has had in the UK. Showcasing the history of one of the most influential fashion houses, the showcase highlights Dior’s love for the UK. His first British fashion show was at London’s Savoy Hotel in 1950, ...
- BEAUTY & MAKE-UP PRODUCTS It looks like summer has commanded the heatwave to begin and this means its time to take another look at the latest in make-up products and grooming tips for the season. Check out our pages for a selection of the best beauty and grooming products on the market for both men and women. Page 158
Read the Summer 2019 Issue 25
