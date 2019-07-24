Rome – Luca Gnecchi Ruscone is proud to announce that L.G.R, his brand of glasses entirely handmade in Italy, is opening a flagship store in Rome.

The new L.G.R store is the first monobrand store in Rome and the second one in Italy after Milan. It is located in the heart of the city, in Via della Fontanella di Borghese, an elegant street in the prestigious Roman district of luxury shopping and niche boutiques.

“After Milan, opening a store in Rome was my priority, not only for commercial purposes, but also for personal reasons. I grew up in Rome, it is my home, this is where our company has its headquarters. We are determined to grow and in the future we plan to open other monobrand stores in Italy – Florence may be the next one – and abroad.” states Luca Gnecchi Ruscone, Founder and CEO of the brand.

The new store is based on the same concept of the first monobrand store of Milan. Both stores have been inspired by the atmosphere and beauty of Ottica Bini, the store which Luca’s grandfather, Raffaello Bini, ran in Asmara (Eritrea, Africa) between the Thirties and the Seventies. It was in that store that, in 2005, Luca discovered some old and elegant frames dating back to the Forties. He then decided to take them to Italy to embark on a new business venture.

This combination of Italy and Africa, which represents the brand DNA, is perceivable in every detail of the store. The wooden furniture and coconut elements have been carefully and elegantly manufactured by Italian craftsmen, while the fabrics and the chandelier designed by L.G.R have been made in Morocco. The wooden display niches in Venetian Neo-Gothic style have been inspired by the windows of the old Ottica Bini. Sand, green and turquoise are the dominant colours, just like in the Eritrean store. On the walls, the evocative illustrations by Giampiero Celani Piendlbach embellish the environment. Africa is present in all its facets, from Maghreb to Kenya and Eritrea. The timeless, classic and contemporary style of the store is the same of the brand’s collections, whose names are inspired by African locations – a tribute to the continent that defines the brand’s heritage.

www.lgrworld.com