Bōkan – London’s destination restaurant, bar and open air rooftop terrace, brings summertime vibes to Canary Wharf and taking weekend brunch to new heights with its weekend bottomless brunch and live music sessions. Towering 39 stories above the streets of the capital, Bōkan offers 360° show-stopping views of the iconic skyline, experimental cocktails, phenomenally executed dishes and renowned live bands, making it the ultimate spot to soak up the summer sunshine.

BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH

With a backdrop of stunning views, kick start your weekend with a lavish bottomless brunch. Executive Chef Guillaume Gillan has created a seasonal and stylish three-course menu to enjoy alongside endless prosecco in the laid-back yet luxe Bōkan 37 restaurant.

Tuck into starters like chicken ballotine, foie gras ganache, radish leaves pesto, radish pickles; short rub beed gyoza, black currant, stout jus, espresso jelly, smoked ricotta; or wild mushroom and peach carpaccio, burnt peach coulis, rosemary sorbet. To follow, enjoy main courses such as Rhug Estate lamb leg steak, bulghur tajine, fresh apricot & prunes, mustard chimichurri; Josper grill quail, fine beans, cherry, Scotch quail egg, tarragon emulsion; and seared brill, baby summer vegetables, Cornish beetroot coulis, marjoram.

For dessert, indulge in a selection of artisan cheeses from Paxton and Whitefield or satiate your sugar cravings with a crème caramel, hazelnut cremeux, pistachio sponge and caramel ice cream.

After brunch, continue the Bōkan journey to the rooftop terrace on the 39th floor, where you can soak up the summer sunshine and sip on post-brunch cocktails whilst listening to live music late into the evening.

Showcasing the finest locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, Bōkan’s brunch menu is available between 12:00pm – 14:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. 3 courses are £37 per person plus bottomless prosecco option at an additional £15 per person.

Bōkan – 37th, 38th and 39th Floors

40 Marsh Wall

London E14 9TP

Bokanlondon.co.uk

F: BokanLondon /I: bokanlondon / T:@BokanLondon

Opening Hours:

Bōkan 37:

Dinner 18:00 – 22:00 (Monday to Saturday) 18:00-21:00 (Sunday)

Bōkan 38:

12:00 to 00:00 (Sunday to Wednesday) last entrance at 23:00

12:00 to 01:00 (Thursday to Saturday) last entrance at Midnight

Bōkan 39:

12:00 to 22:00 (Monday to Wednesday)

12:00 to 23:00 (Thursday to Saturday)

12:00 to 21:00 (Sunday)

Like this: Like Loading...