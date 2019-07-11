 Africa Fashion Week London 2019

The largest annual African fashion event in Europe, Africa Fashion Week London, is back for Season 9! 

Again at the prestigious Freemasons’ Hall for two full days of catwalk shows and exhibition shopping floors in the beautiful Grand Temple venue space, AFWL hosts over 100 designers who fly in from different parts of the globe every August to showcase the best of African fashion in London. 

 For the lovers of high end fashion, the introduction of the Luxury Boutique will showcase luxury clothing and accessories from the culturally diverse Continent to the European market.  Don’t miss the chance to also browse for our African Market Souk for exclusive afro-centric designs; or sample cuisines in our African  Food Village.  With a number of brands travelling in from overseas to debut collections, those in attendance are guaranteed to purchase a number of red-carpet worthy items or unique one-off pieces that will adorn any summer wardrobe.

 AFWL is fully committed to bringing African fashion to the forefront of the industry. The vibrant and colourful exhibitions are carefully curated to include sustainable and eco fashions.  With this in mind, reserve a seat to watch catwalk showcases featuring collections from the Kwa-Zulu Natal Trade & Industry (TIKZN) Designers who are returning to AFWL for an exclusive catwalk show and luxury exhibition.  TIKZN are unique in the fact that they only produce apparel designs with fabrics and embellishments produced in the Natal region of South Africa.    For the first time, Seychelles Trade & Industry sponsored designers also join AFWL catwalk.

 The AFWL Business Fashion Forum, powered by our Commercial Partner  EPG Media, is a new development for 2019.   Talk and panel sessions from leading manufacturers, retailers and government officials from all areas relating to fashion. This element offers guidance, advice and valuable industry insight to aspiring designers and creatives.  Special guest speakers will include The Mayor of London’s Office, Department of Trade UK and the V&A Museum.

 Prizes for the best African-inspired outfit will be given so expect to be snapped and papped by the international media.  Whatever you decide to do, Africa Fashion Week London 2019 will be the highlight of the London summer events calendar. African-inspired designs are dominating the international fashion scene like never before and now is the time to appreciate the design and vibrancy of Africa.

https://www.africafashionweeklondonuk.com

 Africa Fashion Week London 2019

9&10 August  – 1pm – 9pm

Freemasons’ Hall, 

60 Great Queen Street, 

London   WC2B 5AZ

