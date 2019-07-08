With the summer season in full effect, Palladium Hotel Group’s four properties in Ibiza namely Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel are ready to serve you.

Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa

Located on one of the island’s most famous beaches, Playa d’en Bossa, family-friendly hotels Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa is once again offering five-star entertainment and services throughout the summer, with a renewed gastronomic cuisine that will include a variety of healthy menus, endorsed with the international certification Helthia.

As part of Palladium Hotel Group’s sustainability promise, the group has eliminated single-use plastics across the hotels, as well as the consumption of diesel, which has been replaced by natural gas. In keeping with the sustainability focus, a new electric bike rental service has been launched at the hotels, which are recharged with solar panels.

The group continues to roll out pioneering technological innovations, introducing exclusive microchip bracelets at both hotels that will open doors and allow guests to make payments around the hotels. This service is already available at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel.

BLESS Collection Hotels arrives in Ibiza

BLESS Hotel Ibiza, the second property of the BLESS Collection Hotels brand, opened in June reinforcing Palladium Hotel Group’s continued expansion in the luxury segment and opening 150 new jobs on the island. The new hotel sits in Cala Nova, one of the most exclusive areas of the island and near the town of Santa Eulalia. The new opening reflects the group’s positioning as a benchmark in the luxury, quality and innovation holiday segment in one of the biggest international tourism destinations – Ibiza.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel

Opened to guests in May, the Ushuaïa Tower and Ushuaïa Club at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel kicked off its 2019 season on 18 May with a new opening party concept: Odyssey. A unique and sublime production created especially for the hotel-meets-venue’s 2019 opening, Odyssey is the first 24-hour outdoor and indoor event in Ibiza. The event began at midday at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel and from midnight continued at Hï Ibiza.

For the third consecutive year, on 30 May the hotel hosted the third edition of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Ibiza, which took place for the first time in front of the iconic outdoor stage at The Ushuaïa Club. The event culminated with a performance by DJ duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano in an event that combined fashion and music.

Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza

Opened from April 2019, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza is rocking Playa d’en Bossa this summer with a series of musical events and pop ups taking place throughout the hotel. ‘Children of the ‘80s’ returned to the hotel’s outdoor concert area every Friday from 20 May, paying tribute to the best artists of the ‘80s and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the season.

Hard Rock’s emblematic restaurant, Sublimotion, opened its sixth season with a novel gastro-sensory experience, presenting a complete renovation of its culinary show with new international talents across its different disciplines: gastronomy, music, art and technology.

