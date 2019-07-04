TESSERA
COLLECTION COUTURE AUTOMNE HIVER 2019 2020
HAUTE COUTURE PARIS FASHION WEEK

Inspired by the ancient mosaic, Ziad Nakad’s Fall Winter 2019 2020 couture collection is an ode to architecture and geometry. Marked waists , oversize and asymmetrical sleeves are true technical features while giving an impression of lightness in resolutely feminine outfits.

Silhouettes with embroidery embellishments like “tessellas” and “tesserulas” reveal an aerial mosaic. It is this alliteration assemblage that inspired the designer for the collection’s title.


A colorful collection, from blue to red, from gold to silver with black tips.
Always concerned regarding high quality, Ziad Nakad mingles tulles and chiffons, lace and velvet, giving his creations an architectural and modern dimension, always reminding us his mastery in cuts and volumes.

https://www.ziadnakad.com

