Tokyo James is a menswear brand founded by Iniye Tokyo James in 2015 after he relocated to the burgeoning African fashion capital of Lagos, Nigeria. Speaking to the modern man who seeks clothing with cultural edge, the eponymous brand places emphasis on the use of traditional techniques, bold fabrics, texture and structured silhouettes to outfit the confident at heart.

For his debut showcasing in London, the British-Nigerian designer taps his dual heritage to explore the duality of good and evil existent in the human experience and very present in everyday life.

His Spring/Summer 2020 collection communicates a new parallel for the brand with a concise, yet extensive offering of revised classics cut with a sultry edge and softened by romantic and dreamlike overtones.

Casting a spell of colour with hues of brown, yellow, red and black; the collection exudes a military vibe with strong sartorial notes fit for the Tokyo James junta. Duplexity radiates with prints akin to visuals from the Rorschach test expressed in binate tones – white, burnt orange and red play kin to black. Knitting is offered in multi-colour stripes communicating a sense of rigidness and fluidity simultaneously. Across the entire collection, belts are abundant referencing the securing of polar elements to present a peripheral singularity.

At its core, Tokyo James creates irreverent fashion for the bold and follows the philosophy that everyone should create and live their individuality.

