LONDON FASHION WEEK MEN’S SHOW 2019

On June 8th 2019, St James’s played host to a series of fashion shows as Jermyn Street, the original home of menswear, was traffic free to create a show-stopping open-air catwalk. There to soak up the atmosphere were VIP guests Jim Chapman, Hu Bing, Dougie Poynter, Caroline Rush (Chief Executive, BFC) and Dylan Jones (Charmain, LFWM) who’s attendance reaffirmed the event as an unmissable show in the LFWM calendar.

The morning saw over 30 brands participate in a runway display which included heritage brands such as New & Lingwood, John Smedley and Aquascutum alongside contemporary, Jigsaw, Aspinal of London and Sunspel in a see-now-buy-now format. After the morning press show, the public were also given the opportunity to attend three further shows held later in the day, making this the only LFWM show in the calendar open to the public.

This year the show has been styled and curated by the Fashion Director of Esquire, Catherine Hayward, who commented: “I’m thrilled to be styling the St James’s LFWM show this season. London is a major player on the international fashion scene and St James’s home to some of the capitals best kept style secrets. Where else can you find such illustrious yet diverse names in the same neighbourhood – John Smedley knitwear and Sunspel T’s next to Lock & Co hatters; Budd and Turnbull & Asser shirts next to Longmire cufflinks and Cubitts sunglasses; Tricker’s, Lobb and Grenson footwear beside New & Lingwood gowns, Floris perfumes and the best Welsh rarebit in town at Fortnum and Mason. It’s an eclectic mix but a seductive one and the perfect antidote to the fast-online shopping experience.”

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council commented “We are delighted to see the St James’ show take place for the 5th consecutive summer season in St James’s. Jermyn Street is home to a wide variation of British and international brands from heritage tailoring labels to contemporary design and innovative sportswear. It is a dynamic hub for menswear and a key moment of the LFWM schedule where the public can get involved to celebrate the best of fashion and of what our city has to offer.”

Don’t worry, if you missed the catwalk show you can still see all the key looks in one place at the St James’s Edit by Esquire in St James’s Market, for full opening times and information, please visit stjameslondon.com.

