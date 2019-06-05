Fashion and music take centre stage at the third edition

Resort fashion catwalk hailed a success with greater international echo than ever before. More than 1,000 guests attend the event, surpassing last year’s audience, thanks to a new location with higher capacity at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel – The Club

Catwalk participants include important names in the world of fashion, such as Alvarno, Andres Sarda, Juanjo Oliva, Robertodiz, The 2nd Skin Co. and international designer David Laport , based in Holland.

British singer Pixie Lott, as well as well-known society faces such as Pelayo Díaz, Andy McDougall, Raquel Sánchez Silva, Elena Tablada, Almudena Fernández, Cristina Tosio and Adriana Abenia are among those that enjoyed the fashion and music event

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Ibiza, Spain’s biggest catwalk of Resort collections, has concluded its third edition with fashion and music as major protagonists. For a third year, the event brought together the new cruise collections of big names in the Spanish fashion world, such as Alvarno, Andres Sarda, Juanjo Oliva, Robertodiz and The 2nd Skin Co. and the Dutch designer David Laport.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel Ibiza-The Club, the nerve centre for Ibiza’s summer life, was the spectacular new setting for the event, giving the parades a new dimension. The shimmering light of the Mediterranean, the magic of Ibiza’s nightlife, and the extraordinary visuals projected on the screens added to a unique evening. Over 1,000 guests were transported, even just for a moment, to Holland by the international designer David Laport.

The British singer/songwriter Pixie Lott did not want to miss this event either and enjoyed the best Spanish fashion in an incomparable setting that is the island of Ibiza.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Ibiza – organized by Mercedes-Benz España, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel and IFEMA, through its catwalk Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid – consolidated its clear international vocation at this edition thanks to the presence of significant media and international guests, as well as the Dutch designer David Laport.

Guests also counted recognisable faces from Spanish high society, such as the presenter Raquel Sánchez Silva, the stylist Pelayo Díaz and her husband Andy McDougall, Elena Tablada, Josie, the model Almudena Fernández, Cristina Tosio and Adriana Abenia.

A relaxed sophistication with the Mediterranean as a leitmotiv

ANDRES SARDA

As in previous editions, the lingerie and swimwear brand was responsible for giving the seductive touch to the day, thanks to a collection inspired by the Ibizan summer. For the day, marine looks with crochet designs, combining navy blue and raw. In the evening, the island’s party atmosphere dominated the collection with bold and fun shapes, gold brass accessories and TAG Heuer watches from the Monaco and Connected Edition Ushuaïa collection.

Finally, black, the most elegant colour par excellence, appeared on stage combined with sophisticated fabrics such as tulle, fringes and sequins. In addition, Andres Sarda is collaborating for the second consecutive year with Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel and is presenting a limited-edition bikini alongside the luxury hotel. A unique design, with braided knitting bands and Swarovski crystals applied by hand.

THE 2ND SKIN CO.

Undoubtedly, colour was the main theme of the second parade of the day. Its contemporary version of a close and versatile luxury was evident in a cocktail proposal where the contrast of strong tones harmoniously combined in structured and fluid silhouettes. The apparent simplicity of their designs and their delicate tailoring reflected summer nights and colourful sunsets. Moments in which the The 2nd Skin Co. woman is enjoying outdoors in gazar dresses with floral prints moved by the wind.

ROBERTODIZ

In its first edition at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Ibiza, the designer Roberto Diz presented a very different collection to his previous works. For the first time he left out black and darker ranges, instead using vibrant and acid colours inspired by the urban tribes of the island of Ibiza and Formentera. An original chromatic game, in which fabrics such as gauze, silks, lycras and cotton are mixed.

On this occasion, Roberto Diz resumed draping work, which combined with fluid layers and very structured on the shoulders, the hallmark of the firm. As a result, a fun collection, with the intention of being part of the personal experience of this woman who lives and enjoys Ibiza.

JUANJO OLIVA

“Timeless, sustainability and contemporary state of mind” are the three concepts that define Juanjo Oliva’s signature, but also his Resort 2020 proposal for his first time participating at this catwalk. As the designer explains “there is a lot of Ibiza in his inspiration”, from the contrasts that the island itself provides, from the most casual Mediterranean to the expressiveness of the night or the island architecture, reflected in geometric lines in black and white.

A simple and minimalist collection, but with iron principles such as sustainability seen from different perspectives – from the fabrics used, some recycled from plastic bottles, to his philosophy of buying consciously against a consumerist and accelerated society.

DAVID LAPORT

Past and present come together in the Dutch designer’s collections. The forms, wisdom, mysticism and history hidden behind the world’s oldest trees, portrayed by American photographer Beth Moon, inspired the young creator in a feminine and organic collection. The most modern and technological nature has also taken shape in his styles, inspired by “superphotosynthesis”, a process to cultivate plants to meet today’s high demands.

Hand-stitched jacquards, feathers and sequins decorated the young designer’s extraordinary dresses. Impossible structures, grandiose silhouettes in shades of red, mallow, silver or citrus in a dream parade.

ALVARNO

The international duo formed by Arnaud Maillard and Álvaro Castejón was in charge of closing this very special edition. Music, like the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Ibiza catwalk, has been the cornerstone of their collection. Looks full of glamour with a young attitude and no fears, aimed at the new luxury nomads, who follow the trends without prejudice. Elegance with a touch of streetwear through key pieces such as tops, mini-shorts, military jackets, short and long dresses. A bet for eclecticism and the minimalist baroque of the brand, in dusty colors such as beige, pink and sand, contrasting with the strength of navy blue, white and red.

Ibiza, epicentre of fashion Resort

All in all, this edition of MBFWIbiza concludes with a very positive balance.

For Charo Izquierdo, Director of the catwalk, “the event has taken a further step in its consolidation as the great space dedicated to the Resort collections in the world. Its celebration has given us the opportunity to attend the presentation of six collections full of magic and colour, a reflection of the energy transmitted by the island of Ibiza. We are already starting to work on the next edition full of enthusiasm and new ideas”.

Daniel Gómez Korf, Brand Director of Palladium Hotel Group and Director of the event, states that “this third edition of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Ibiza catwalk would highlight the spectacular staging on the iconic stage and pool of Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel – The Club in which the designers’ great collections have shone. In addition, we are pleased that so many Ibizan people have been able to enjoy this event that makes Ibiza the epicentre of the Resort collections and that combines the best of fashion with the spirit of the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel”.

According to Roland Schell, President of Mercedes-Benz Spain: “Mercedes-Benz and fashion already form an inseparable binomial: design and style play a fundamental role in the creation of new cars and become the most important factors contributing to the brand’s success. An unmistakable style, which emphasizes the personality of the individual, is what one looks for both in the car and in the way it is dressed. The influence of trends is not only felt on the catwalks, but also on the design tables of the creators of Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Ibiza creates a platform in perfect symbiosis between emotion and experience, from which will emanate a spontaneous enthusiasm full of new ideas in style and visionary design.

An event backed by major brands

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Ibiza is sponsored by L’Oréal Paris, responsible for the hair and make-up of the catwalk; Air Europa, the airline in charge of transporting models, designers and guests to Ibiza, as well as Heineken, Belvedere Vodka, Veuve Clicquot, Roku Gin, Royal Bliss, GHD and Palladium Hotel Group.

