BEACH HOTEL ADDS NEW VEGAN MENU TO THE UNEXPECTED BREAKFAST FOR SUMMER 2019

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel’s popular brunch concept, The Unexpected Breakfast, will offer new and refreshed food stations for summer 2019, adding more healthy options and vegan dishes for party-goers looking to recover from the night before, or fuel up for the day ahead.

For summer 2019, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel has introduced a refreshed TheUnexpected Breakfast, further enhancing the ultimate Ushuaïa experience for both hotel guests and visitors around Playa d’en Bossa.

The Unexpected Breakfasta popular brunch concept at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel has launched a large new range of healthy and vegan food and drink options at its properties The Ushuaïa Tower and The Ushuaïa Club which opened on 1 and 15 May respectively, ready for the 2019 season on the White Isle.

A new vegan food station will offer vegan Greek salad with tofu, quinoa tabule, hummus, babaganoush, guacamole and a raw food zone. A dedicated poké bowl station will feature Hawaiian-style rice or quinoa salad with marinated fish, and a choice of fruit or vegetables, with vegan and vegetarian options.

Carefully prepared and created to revive and energise, a new smoothie area will provide vitamin-boosted smoothies and shakes, while the healthy tables will have continental breakfast dishes that include plenty of gluten-free products, salads, yoghurts, muesli and various toast options. All dishes can be made vegan on request.

USHUAIA BEACH HOTEL

Other new items include six different flavours of doughnuts at the Circus Candy, deli-style authentic Italian ingredients featuring whole cheeses that are freshly sliced to order at Little Italy, and classic crepes and waffles at a Belgian area.

The original stations featuring market fruit, a French food court, hand-cut ham and kebabs are still part of the breakfast, adding the perfect balance to the healthy vegan options. Show cooking also takes place every day.

The Unexpected Breakfast runs every day from 8 – 11.30am and is priced at 50€ per person. For more information, or to book, visit:

www.theushuaiaexperience.com/en/gastronomy/the-unexpected-breakfast

WWW.THEUSHUAIAEXPERIENCE.COM

 

 

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: