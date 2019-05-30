BEACH HOTEL ADDS NEW VEGAN MENU TO THE UNEXPECTED BREAKFAST FOR SUMMER 2019

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel’s popular brunch concept, The Unexpected Breakfast, will offer new and refreshed food stations for summer 2019, adding more healthy options and vegan dishes for party-goers looking to recover from the night before, or fuel up for the day ahead.

For summer 2019, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel has introduced a refreshed ‘TheUnexpected Breakfast’, further enhancing the ultimate Ushuaïa experience for both hotel guests and visitors around Playa d’en Bossa.

The Unexpected Breakfast – a popular brunch concept at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel –has launched a large new range of healthy and vegan food and drink options at its properties The Ushuaïa Tower and The Ushuaïa Club which opened on 1 and 15 May respectively, ready for the 2019 season on the White Isle.

A new vegan food station will offer vegan Greek salad with tofu, quinoa tabule, hummus, babaganoush, guacamole and a raw food zone. A dedicated poké bowl station will feature Hawaiian-style rice or quinoa salad with marinated fish, and a choice of fruit or vegetables, with vegan and vegetarian options.

Carefully prepared and created to revive and energise, a new smoothie area will provide vitamin-boosted smoothies and shakes, while the healthy tables will have continental breakfast dishes that include plenty of gluten-free products, salads, yoghurts, muesli and various toast options. All dishes can be made vegan on request.

Other new items include six different flavours of doughnuts at the Circus Candy, deli-style authentic Italian ingredients featuring whole cheeses that are freshly sliced to order at Little Italy, and classic crepes and waffles at a Belgian area.

The original stations featuring market fruit, a French food court, hand-cut ham and kebabs are still part of the breakfast, adding the perfect balance to the healthy vegan options. Show cooking also takes place every day.

The Unexpected Breakfast runs every day from 8 – 11.30am and is priced at 50€ per person. For more information, or to book, visit:

www.theushuaiaexperience.com/en/gastronomy/the-unexpected-breakfast

WWW.THEUSHUAIAEXPERIENCE.COM

