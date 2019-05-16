The electrifying musical Aladdin has been brought back to the screen by director Guy Ritchie as a live-action remake of Disney’s 1992 animated film of the same name. Based on the Arabic folktale from One Thousand and One Nights, the film tells the story of an Agrabah thief and street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter and is given an opportunity to make his wish a reality. Will Smith plays the blue-skinned Genie who has a few jokes up his sleeves. 

As the camera pans over the beautiful city of Agrabah, we are introduced to Aladdin being chased through the streets after he stole something and then being stopped in his tracks by the beautiful princess. From here his journey begins, in the pursue of winning her heart with the help of a stranger who directs him to the ‘cave of wonders’ where he is commissioned to find the lamp and bring it to the stranger. Being the curious person that he is, Aladdin rubs the lamp instead and is confronted by the genie who grants him three wishes.

An adventurous film that looks every bit as good as the original, with a few comic lines thrown in, this will certainly entertain the masses. 

Released Date: 24th May 2019

https://disney.co.uk/movies/aladdin-2019

