THE NATIONAL CAFÉ’S NEW ALL-DAY BRUNCH MENU

Ever since Picasso and Miro painted for their suppers at La Colombe d’Or, in the hills of Provence, the close connection between art and food has flourished. Nowhere is this more evident than at Oliver Peyton’s gallery restaurant, The National Café. Its new brunch menu is pretty picture perfect and is available every day from 9.30am right through to 5.00pm, making it the perfect pitstop for gallery-goers, locals and families looking for a tasty food fix with a side of culture.

Offering a modern, healthy take on all the brunch classics, the new menu features the likes of shakshouka – baked eggs in tomato sauce with chorizo; avocado on sourdough toast with organic feta, chilli and tomato; duck hash with Clarence Court duck eggs and chilli and acai bowl with bananas, peanut butter, homemade granola, fresh fruit.

Vibrant and light dishes, perfect for lunch, include a miso salmon poke bowl with brown rice, pickled carrot, kimchi and seaweed; and the veggie-friendly spiced beetroot hummus served with labneh and seasonal vegetable crudités. Got little culture vultures to feed? The dedicated kids’ menu includes an array of breakfast dishes from pancakes to porridge through to toasted tea cakes and scrambled eggs.

With access via the gallery or direct from Charing Cross Road, The National Café offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Whether you’re visiting the National Gallery or simply looking for a break from work or shopping, The National Café delivers on delicious food in a stunning restaurant that reflects the majesty of the National Gallery.

The National Café – enjoying its very own renaissance.

The National Café

East Wing, The National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN

Reservations: 0207 747 2525

www.peytonandbyrne.co.uk

I: @peytonandbyrne | T: @peytonandbyrne | F: @peytonandbyrne

