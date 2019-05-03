Inside the Spring 2019 Issue 24

- Music artist: Post Malone – Better Now From sporting gold teeth and braids, to inking himself and cutting his hair short, singer Post Malone has proven he can withstand the pressure of being labelled a ‘culture vulture’. With a few albums under his belt, we look at the journey the artist has taken since he came on the music scene in 2015. ...
- Catwalk reviews – LFW SS19 In our fast-paced coverage of runway shows with the world’s most creative designers, check out our special catwalk reports to find out which designers caught our eye for the Spring/Summer 2019 collections at London Fashion Week.
- Fine cuisine & sophisticated beverages The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad with regular reviews. In this issue, we dined at the newly opened VIVI Restaurant & Bar at Centre Point in central London which offers a 1960s inspired cuisine. We also visited the authentic Indian cuisine at ...
- Designer profile: Issey Miyake – prominent fashion designer Our top designer profile is dedicated to Issey Miyake who has been designing for over 40 years. A creative who doesn’t work with mood boards or have inspiration meetings; instead he conducts long and detailed research into materials and manufacturing techniques. As one of the most respected designers in the industry who embraces every aspect ...
- Beauty & make-up products Along with spring comes the latest in make-up products and grooming tips for the season. Check out our pages for a selection of the best beauty and grooming products on the market for both men and women. Page 162
Read the Spring 2019 Issue 24
