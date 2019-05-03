The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad with regular reviews. In this issue, we dined at the newly opened VIVI Restaurant & Bar at Centre Point in central London which offers a 1960s inspired cuisine. We also visited the authentic Indian cuisine at Grand Trunk Road in South Woodford where we were educated on authentic taste and spices by head chef Dayashankar Sharma. Finally, we attended The Perky Nel in south-west London which offers a delicious variety of traditional British cuisine.

