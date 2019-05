Our top designer profile is dedicated to Issey Miyake who has been designing for over 40 years. A creative who doesn’t work with mood boards or have inspiration meetings; instead he conducts long and detailed research into materials and manufacturing techniques. As one of the most respected designers in the industry who embraces every aspect of design, whether it is architecture or symmetrical, we discover the full extent of the Issey Miyake brand. Page 10

