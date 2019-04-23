This Friday 26th April 2019 will see the release of the new single Bye Bye. Its the first of five singles from her first Debut Album, that will be released before her album on 24th May 2019

ISA is a 20 year old artist and songwriter that burst onto the Swedish pop scene with the single “BOMB” in 2012, followed by “What are we” in 2014. A year later, she debuted in Eurovision song contest and reached the Swedish finals with the track “Don’t Stop”, co-written by herself.

The creative process is essential for ISA who is responsible for writing all her material. ISA has also co-written Charlie Who?’s ”You” that reached over 17 million streams, and featured Sidney Samsons ”Enemy of the Hate” with Bobso Architect in 2017. Later in 2017, ISA ended her deal with Sony Music and started her own independent label, Licious Music. Simultaneously, her creative work began to lean towards a sound in the intersection between pop and R&B, inspired by artists such as Ariana Grande, Post Malone and SZA.

“Being in the industry since she was a kid has made her confident in what she stands for. And that’s how she has been able to process her feelings and emotions, and by going independent gave her the power to do things her way, and develop her own musical identity.

In the fall of 2017, ISA wrote the song ”Me Too” as a reaction on the #Me Too movement and performed live at the Stockholm manifestation. Shortly after, she kicked off 2018 by releasing ”Perfect” that quickly gained a lot of traction on Spotify. In her music, ISA often state the importance of daring to challenge norms and ideals.

At the beginning of 2019 was the release of ”Craving”, which got great response in international media and currently is getting traction on Spotify around Europe. It also got licensed to Warner in Russia and was launched during spring this year.

In February ISAs song “I do me”, with the young artist Malou Prytz qualified to the finals in the Swedish Eurovision song contest and has already over 3M streams on Spotify. In May ISA drops her first album on her own label Licious Music.

The future is looking good for this new artist.

