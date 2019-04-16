New Film Release:

After the horrific mayhem in Avengers: Infinity War in which many of the super heroes like Barnes, T’Challa, Groot, Mantis, Quill, Doctor Strange, Peter Parker and Nick Fury perished at the hand of Thanos, the original Avengers: Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, Natasha Romanoff and Thor have to pick up the pieces. As they mourn their loss and the allies they once battled with as well as the failure to defeat Thanos completely, every one of them reflect back to their beginnings and how they got to where they are today.

With Thanos still at large, the Avengers along with M’Baku, Okoye, Rhodes and Rocket must lick their wounds and reassemble to battle the enemy in one final stand. In what appears to be the final Avengers film, can our remaining heroes find the strength to kick the devil to the kerb once and for all? Natasha Romanoff says during an emotional moment, “All we can do is our best and sometimes our best we can do is to start over”, but the question is will this be enough for them to be able to carry on and have faith in each other?

Perhaps the most emotional Avengers saga since the beginning of the film sequel, we’ll have to watch to see whether our heroes can avenge their fallen allies in Avengers: Endgame.

Released Date: 25th April 2019

www.marvel.com/movies/avengers-endgame

