After the horrific mayhem in Avengers: Infinity War in which many of the super heroes like Barnes, T’Challa, Groot, Mantis, Quill, Doctor Strange, Peter Parker and Nick Fury perished at the hand of Thanos, the original Avengers: Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, Natasha Romanoff and Thor have to pick up the pieces. As they mourn their loss and the allies they once battled with as well as the failure to defeat Thanos completely, every one of them reflect back to their beginnings and how they got to where they are today.

Marvel Studios’ AVENGERS: ENDGAME..Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2019

With Thanos still at large, the Avengers along with M’Baku, Okoye, Rhodes and Rocket must lick their wounds and reassemble to battle the enemy in one final stand. In what appears to be the final Avengers film, can our remaining heroes find the strength to kick the devil to the kerb once and for all? Natasha Romanoff says during an emotional moment, “All we can do is our best and sometimes our best we can do is to start over”, but the question is will this be enough for them to be able to carry on and have faith in each other?

Perhaps the most emotional Avengers saga since the beginning of the film sequel, we’ll have to watch to see whether our heroes can avenge their fallen allies in Avengers: Endgame.

Released Date: 25th April 2019

www.marvel.com/movies/avengers-endgame

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

