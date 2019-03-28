A mecca for art and local culture enthusiasts. Explore the city’s diverse art happenings in Hong Kong Arts Month

March is a perfect time to explore Hong Kong’s cultural life, particularly the art scene. For the entire March, those visiting the city are more than welcome to participate in the plethora of arts and cultural events around town, including the internationally renowned Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central, which provide rare occasions for enjoying famous art pieces and rubbing shoulders with the glitterati at the same time. And with the latest cultural venues and street artworks that have emerged in recent months, art and culture enthusiasts will surely find Hong Kong the perfect subject matter to immerse in artsy ambience.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG – MARCH 27: A Design District Hong Kong (ddHK) installations arts are seen on March 27, 2019 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. It is Hong Kong Arts Month where local and overseas artists converge to bring about inspiring programmes, including exhibitions, dance, music, theatre and more. (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Hong Kong Tourism Board)

Muse about international art at Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central

Be prepared for a lavish visual feast at Art Basel Hong Kong (29–31 March 2019) and Art Central (27–31 March 2019), the mainstay of Hong Kong Arts Month. Now in its seventh year, Art BaselHong Kong will return to the conveniently located Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with 242 galleries from 36 countries, 21 of which are new to the show. Also boasting a strong line- up is Art Central, where over 100 galleries will showcase art from around the globe. The fifth edition will also feature carefully curated performances, large-scale installations, new media art and talks. Appreciating art aside, patrons will be served a riveting view of Victoria Harbour and the city’s signature skyline at the Central Harbourfront venue.

Snap away in characterful neighbourhoods for local street art

The art experience in Hong Kong is not limited to standalone events and places. Out in the open, art has penetrated the corners of different neighbourhoods, inviting the curious to explore these living “street art museums”. Take a stroll at Central, Sheung Wan and the latest “ARTLANE” in the hipster Sai Ying Pun area, where murals by local and overseas artists can be found on walls of old buildings and staircases, you will be able to shot in front of many instagram-famous street art and make your followers jealous.

Continuing its great work in promoting the city’s burgeoning street art scene, the sixth iteration of the HK walls art festival focuses on Wan Chai. For nine days (23–31 March 2019), talented artists from Hong Kong, Asia and around the world will be working at multiple locations throughout the district, showcasing their work process for the public to observe and engage with.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG – MARCH 27: A Design District Hong Kong (ddHK) artworks is seen on March 27, 2019 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. It is Hong Kong Arts Month where local and overseas artists converge to bring about inspiring programmes, including exhibitions, dance, music, theatre and more. (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Hong Kong Tourism Board)

Other highlights

KAWS:HOLIDAY is making its third stop in Hong Kong (22–31 March 2019). The 37-metre long inflatable COMPANION, a signature character of American artist KAWS, is on display in Victoria Harbour, where it can be viewed up close from the Central and Western District Promenade – Central Section. Considered one of the most relevant artists of his generation, KAWS engages audiences beyond museums and galleries. His work straddles the worlds of art and design to include paintings, murals, large-scale sculptures, street art, and graphic and product design.

Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) is a three-year creative tourism project and brainchild of the Hong Kong Design Centre. Through a series of creative designs, street festivals and guided tours, it presents visitors in the Wan Chai and Sham Shui Po districts with an authentic look into these neighbourhoods. One highlight is an interactive experience offered by Japanese new media artist Masaki Fujihata, who uses augmented reality (AR) technology to recreate nostalgic scenes of 10 historic spots in Wan Chai, transporting visitors back in time.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG – MARCH 27: Artist Stephanie Studzinski for HKwalls 2019 is seen painting on the wall on March 27, 2019 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. It is Hong Kong Arts Month where local and overseas artists converge to bring about inspiring programmes, including exhibitions, dance, music, theatre and more. (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Hong Kong Tourism Board)

Images by: Getty Images for Hong Kong Tourism Board

