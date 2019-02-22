Revamped Sound Out event resonates in Hackney 29th March

Created by future industry professionals from the local area, Hoxton Hall Youth Arts quarterly event, Sound Out, lends a stage and gives a voice to the soon-to-be discovered talent of East London. It is a very important event locally as it helps young people play a part within in the community and express themselves in a positive forum.

As part of the Youth Arts programme devised by Hoxton Hall with the support of Young Hackney, Sound Out gives talent from all aspects the artistic community, from designers and sound engineers to promoters and performers from a variety of disciplines, the opportunity to produce a brilliant live event for the public four times per year. This is what makes Sound Out so special. Produced, promoted, and programmed wholly by the programme’s young creative leaders for the first time, the Hoxton Hall’s new look Sound Out event’s popularity is set to explode.

The show on Friday 29th March is currently being planned by senior Youth Arts Board members and producer/performers, Ayomide Olaniyan, Isatu Bangura and Aaron Appiah-Anderson who have been working alongside the Hoxton Hall team since 2017. Performances at Sound Out can come in the form of music, dance, spoken word and performance poetry, improv and any mash up of these disciplines. Unsurprisingly, music features heavily and showcases such diverse genres as trap, R&B, grime to folk to alternative rock/pop alongside a variety of art forms.

Performers are enlisted by Sound Out exclusively through social media ‘shout outs’ to which applicants submit their details, recordings alongside a statement outlining why they would like to take part. “I feel if they can tell us what their art means to them and why this chance to perform on stage is important, then we can get a real sense of their passion and how much they will value the opportunity. And, it is a pleasure to help these artists get there.” explained Ayomide.

For each event, there are twelve short performance slots up for grabs for artists over the age of 16. And, with an aim to select the best, most diverse and exciting line up from the large pool of talent in East London, the Youth Arts Board has the difficult job of making the selections. According to Aaron, “Sound Out’s ‘call out’ for artists means that only the best voices and the best stage performances make the cut; so it is a night out rather than a showcase where half of your glutes become numb from sitting too long listening to cats dying onstage with an unwashed cup of watered down gin.”

From 7 – 11pm on Friday 29th March the atmosphere within Hoxton Hall will be electric with rappers, poets, singers and dancers from across East London each bringing the city’s future sounds and visuals to a dancefloor heaving with positive vibrations. Said succinctly by Boris Witzenfeld, Manager of the Youth Arts programme, “The gigs are always exciting and performances really diverse. The performers love it, the audience loves it. Even if you have no prior knowledge of the artists it’s a really good night’s entertainment.”

Date: Friday 29th March 2019

Time(s): 7:00pm doors / 8:00pm show

Tickets: Adult £7.00 | Concession (Student & Unemployed with ID) £5.00

Box Office: www.hoxtonhall.co.uk or 020 7684 0060

Venue address: Hoxton Hall, 130 Hoxton Street, N1 6SH

