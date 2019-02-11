TAKEN FROM GRAMMY NOMINATED ALBUM PLEASE DON’T BE DEAD

Fantastic Negrito at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, where he celebrated his second consecutive nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album, after winning the award for his last album The Last Days Of Oakland.  

 “I was A Boy Named Andrew,” says Negrito. “I grew up in foster care feeling like an outsider, and I wanted to write a song about it – about the real stories and real people I met that may not get their stories heard.”

 “The video was shot on location in Milan. We love Italy and the energy of the people there. It was directed by a talented 18 year old named Freddy Macdonald. Thanks Freddy for all your time and energy making this happen.”

 With over eight million streams of Please Don’t Be Dead, another Grammy nomination and a number of summer festival appearances announced including Lollapalooza, Vive Latino, Byron Bay Bluesfest and Black Deer Festival, Negrito is gearing up for an even bigger 2019.

 When you listen to Fantastic Negrito, you’re invited to hear the story of life after destruction. Each song is a real story about a musician from Oakland who experienced the highs of a million dollar record deal, the lows of a near fatal car accident that left him in a coma, and is now in the midst of a rebirth that took him from the streets of Oakland to the Grammy stage. On the way he toured the world and played alongside artists ranging from Chris Cornell to Solange to Sturgill Simpson.

 

 

https://fantasticnegrito.com

 

