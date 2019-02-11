Palladium Hotel Group to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Costa Mujeres Hotel & Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre

Spanish-owned Palladium Hotel Group will be celebrating the official grand opening of its flagship Costa Mujeres resorts located north of Cancun, Mexico, on 18 February 2019. With an investment of 280 million USD, the development includes 1,146 luxury hotel rooms spread across two new five-star hotels – the 673-room family-friendly Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, and the 473-room adults-only TRS Coral Hotel, member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd.; a state-of-the-art Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre; a 4740m2 luxury spa & wellness centre; and a purpose-made village comprising of a variety of restaurants, bars, kids’ clubs, amphitheatre and chapel.

One of Mexico’s most significant new launches and the largest project within the Palladium Hotel Group portfolio, the resort will celebrate its official grand opening event hosted by Rafael Nadal, Abel Matutes, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group and guests on 18 February 2019. Following a three-month soft launch period for the two hotels, the event recognises the official opening of the properties and celebrates the opening-of-doors of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre Costa Mujeres; Nadal’s first tennis facility outside of his home island of Mallorca.

The almost untouched region, in the most northern point of Cancun, distinguishes itself as an idyllic location for travellers to experience virgin beaches, crystal clear waters and an abundance of coral reefs and marine species. Guests to the resort can enjoy a unique system of canals and rivers allowing transportation around the properties by boat. Each room boasts a balcony or terrace overlooking the impressive views of the resort and out to sea with many rooms also including premium features like direct access swim-up pools or hydro massage hot tubs on their private balconies.

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre Costa Mujeres will offer tennis programmes developed by Nadal and his technical team for all levels and ages, suitable for both hotel guests and local residents. Each tennis programme is personalised and conducted by coaches of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar. With eight clay tennis courts, a football pitch, one paddle court, a gym for warming-up, stretches and basic training, a Rafa Nadal exhibition area, a shop with exclusive premium sports products, and a bar/cafeteria with TV screens, the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre Costa Mujeres is one of Mexico’s most comprehensive tennis facilities.

As well as tennis, guests can enjoy extensive hotel facilities. Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa offers a wide range of services, ideal for families, couples and groups. The property’s facilities feature nine restaurants to suit every taste, four swimming pools, one of them exclusive for children, as well as an impressive 16,000 ft2 convention centre with capacity for 1380 people. The resort also offers a wide range of experiences, with activities such as snorkelling, diving, yoga and pilates and special VIP service for families including a Family Selection Area, as well as a luxury water circuit and extensive treatment list at the world-class Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness centre.

For those seeking entertainment, the hotel boasts a star-studded line-up of live music shows at the open-air terraces, as well as its spectacular Chic Cabaret & Restaurant dinner and show offering a gastronomic and sensory journey bursting to the seams with feathers, glitter and sensual choreographics.

TRS Coral Hotel represents the crème de la crème of Palladium Hotel Group’s adults-only portfolio with the introduction of its new ideology and service aiming to provide ‘Infinite Indulgence’, with no limits, to all of its guests. The service includes a premium all-inclusive package, as well as a personal butler and various other benefits such as a complementary in-resort transfer facility, 24-hour room service (available via the property’s free app) and unlimited access to all the facilities and services offered at the next-door Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa. The resort’s highlights include international culinary experiences at four á la carte restaurants (in addition to the nine restaurants at Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa) and an Ibiza style beach club with an infinity pool and poolside service, creating a glamourous, yet relaxing beachside retreat.

The resort’s well-lit modern style and architectural design is heightened by a discreet service tunnel network, out of sight of hotel guests, ensuring impeccable aesthetics and serenity. This innovative construction introduces a new and private hospitality experience, constructed three metres above sea level, to take advantage of the dramatic landscape and system of canals.

Only 18 miles (35 minutes) from Cancun’s International Airport and being just 20 minutes from the city, the resort offers an ideal location, where guests can revel in the surrounding beaches and mangroves, abundant with indigenous flora and fauna. This can be combined with the exuberant nightlife and rich cultural and gastronomic offerings of the nearby city. The region’s unique surroundings, coupled with the luxurious facilities and Rafa Nadal tennis centre, opens up an exclusive new destination hot spot.

