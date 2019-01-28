DURING PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK

LONDON, UK (JANUARY 23, 2018) — Gyunel Ltd announced that Gyunel Couture presented its Spring/Summer 2019 collection at the Ritz’s Salon Vendôme during Haute Couture week. The event was attended by supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova, while other notables including Hofit Golan, Patricia Contreras, Erika Santos, Miriam Odemba, Palina Kozyrava, Jaime Xie and Dr Marwa Ali.



This “Villa of Wonders 1552” collection was inspired by the Creative Director’s recent travel explorations; namely, a recent trip to Rome and her subsequent visit to the nearby manneristic monumental complex, Sacred Grove (Sacro Bosco in Italian) or Garden of Bomarzo, colloquially called Park of the Monsters. Created during the 16th century and situated in a wooded valley beneath the castle of Orsini, the garden is populated by grotesque sculptures and small buildings scattered among the natural vegetation that immediately captured Gyunel’s attention. As a result, the colours this season consist of forest greens, metallic silvers, burgundy reds, and navy-cobalt-teal contrasts.

Further inspiration was taken by the envisioning of forest queens and nymph-like creatures entangled in a night feast away from city lights. Bomarzo’s Orcus, gargoyles among cherubs and cupids blowing away hearts taken from Gyunel’s watercolour paintings, alongside her autograph autumn snowdrop variations in ombre dominate this latest print theme, whereas raised-texture jacquards, feather-shaped lurex pleats and metallic flower weaves on liquid organza are the season’s highlight fabrics.

This collection also sees sculptural 3D moulage snowdrop flower décolletés in tandem with the Maison’s signature diamond silhouette in a new deconstructed version, floaty princess cut skirts, silhouette-accentuating tuxedo gowns and playsuits with cone-shaped sides. Recovered fabrics, reused materials and recycled plastic, juxtaposed with precious and semiprecious stones, campaign the Creative Director’s concerns towards waste and pollution, as well as global warming. “Our planet is at breaking point because of us—because we want more and more without thinking of generations to come. At the end of the day, no matter what you do as a couture designer, the number of people who can either afford or are actually willing to buy your clothes is limited,” reflects Gyunel. Recycled content is best, as it reduces the pressure on virgin resources and tackles the growing problem of waste management.

http://www.gyunel.com

Like this: Like Loading...