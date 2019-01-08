NEW FILM RELEASE:

Perhaps the master of contemporary supernatural plots and twisted endings, director M. Night Shyamalan has combined two of his films Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016) to create the superhero thriller sequel Glass set to show in 2019. In this new release Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodward reprise their Unbreakable roles while James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy return as their Split characters, with Sarah Paulson joining as Dr Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist who specialises in delusions of grandeur and who treats patients convinced that they are superhumans.

People may immediately think of Marvel or DC Comics when the word ‘superheroes’ is mentioned but Glass looks at the psychological effects that Kevin Wendell Crumb/The Horde (James McAvoy), David Dunn/The Overseer (Bruce Willis) and Elijah ‘Mr Glass’ Price/The Mastermind (Samuel L. Jackson) have to face trying to prove that they have “extraordinary gifts like something out of a comic book.” Of McAvoy’s 23 split personalities, The Beast is perhaps the most dangerous and Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy) who managed to survive her tortured ordeal in Split, has to face her adversary once again in this sequel.

As Universal Pictures said, “Following the conclusion of Split, David Dunn pursues Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman persona of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price going by ‘Mr Glass’ emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.” We’ll see how this film plays out when it is released next year.

Released Date: 18th January 2019

www.glassmovie.com

Like this: Like Loading...