NEW FILM RELEASE

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY is a comedy-drama written, executive produced and directed by Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe award winner Stephen Merchant, based on the true personal story of WWE Superstar Paige and her family of professional wrestlers.

The film is inspired by the Channel 4 documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family and tells the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings. Wrestling has always kept this family together — but now it could tear them apart.

Seven Bucks Productions’ Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia served as producers on the film with Hiram Garcia serving as executive producer. Kevin Misher of Misher Films produced alongside WWE Studios President Michael Luisi in association with The Ink Factory. Other executive producers are Daniel Battsek, Tracey Josephs and David Kosse for Film4, Rhodri Thomas (The Ink Factory), Andy Berman (Misher Films). WWE Studios and The Ink Factory co-financed the film with Film4, who developed the project from its inception. Rising star Florence Pugh will play WWE Superstar Paige with Lena Headey, Nick Frost and Jack Lowden playing her family. Vince Vaughn, Dwayne Johnson and Stephen Merchant will also appear in the film.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY will be released in the UK & Ireland by Lionsgate UK.

www.lionsgatefilms.co.uk

