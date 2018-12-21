Next year the Gold Movie Awards will be held at the birthplace of British cinema, the Regent Street Cinema in London’s West End. This exciting awards ceremony is now in its second year and will be held on the 10th January, kicking off the 2019 awards season.

Joining the jury this year will be Karen Bryson MBE, Kacey Ainsworth, Chizzy Akudolu, Kevin Guthrie, Elliot Cowan, Iain Glen, Simon Merrells, Victoria Yeates, Josh Herdman, Ben Lamb, Laura Main, Tamzin Merchant, Christina Cole and Charlotte Ritchie.

The Gold Movie Awards were created by Italian director Marco Recalchi, Irish actor and producer Jason Matthewson, and Antony Reolon in partnership with The Old Film Farm, iKona Films and Skyup Academy. The GMA’s were created to showcase the best in upcoming and seasoned filmmakers alike, giving them a place to have their work screened and awarded in a professional setting.

The Gold Movie Awards™ is immensely proud of the success of the incredible film The Silent Child, which was awarded “Best of The Year” and went on to win a 2018 Academy Award for Live Action Short.

The event will commence with the guests arriving on the red carpet, shortly followed by a champagne reception. The awards ceremony will commence at 19:30 pm and run until 22.00 pm with a guest musical interlude and guest celebrity presenters.

The Regent Street Cinema is a state-of-the-art auditorium and serves as a unique arts venue for quality world cinema. Back in 1896, 54 paying customers were the first to ever watch a moving image in the UK at this theatre, giving it the name of the birthplace of cinema.

Celebrity jury members will help judge the contenders and this year the awards will include:

Best Short

Best Feature

Best feature no budget

Best featurette

Best documentary

Best music video

Best experimental

Best series (web, cinema or television)

Best animation

Best actor

Best actress

Best actor/actress under 18

Best director

Best screenplay

Best special effects

Best editing

Best cinematography

Best scenography

Best producer

Best trailer

http://www.goldmovieawards.com/

