NEW MEDIA COLLABORATION
Makerlab Presents: Here to Create, with a celebratory dinner in Miami atCecconi’s, Soho Beach House.
David Beckham has united his long standing partnership with adidas Originals, with his role as Ambassadorial President at the BFC to drive new generation engagement within the creative industries and provide a platform for global design talent. Makerlab Presents: Here to Create is a new creative platform aimed at furthering education in the design and fashion sector and champion emerging designers. To mark the launch of the partnership designers Nicholas Daley and Paolina Russo were selected by David Beckham and adidas Originals as inaugural partners of the collaboration.
David Beckham and Caroline Rush hosted dinner guests from fashion, art, sport and design in recognition of the newly formed partnership and celebrated a commitment to the next generation of creative talent with a Haig Club cocktail reception.
Earlier in the day Beckham, adidas Originals and Caroline Rush attended Miami’s Design andArchitecture Senior High School (DASH) to host a workshop led by Youth Zone Inspire Chorley forthe school’s students.
Supporting the BFC’s Education pillar is an integral part of Beckham’s role as Ambassadorial President. The workshop was curated to inspire the students who have opted for a career in the creative industries, to further inspire their creative vision, unlock creativity and demonstrate how talent and originality can transform to a tangible business future.
About adidas Originals
Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas – one of the world’s leading sports brands and a global
designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel – adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand foundedin 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand’s legacy
through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo
that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture,
adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.
Leave a Reply