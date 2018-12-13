NEW MEDIA COLLABORATION

Makerlab Presents: Here to Create, with a celebratory dinner in Miami atCecconi’s, Soho Beach House.

David Beckham has united his long standing partnership with adidas Originals, with his role as Ambassadorial President at the BFC to drive new generation engagement within the creative industries and provide a platform for global design talent. Makerlab Presents: Here to Create is a new creative platform aimed at furthering education in the design and fashion sector and champion emerging designers. To mark the launch of the partnership designers Nicholas Daley and Paolina Russo were selected by David Beckham and adidas Originals as inaugural partners of the collaboration.

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Luceny Fofana, Caroline Rush, David Beckham and Marc Anthony attend Adidas Originals, British Fashion Council and David Beckham host a dinner in celebration of their creative collaboration on December 6, 2018 in Miami, United States. (Photo by Getty Images/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) *** Local Caption *** Luceny Fofana;Caroline Rush;David Beckham;Marc Anthony

David Beckham and Caroline Rush hosted dinner guests from fashion, art, sport and design in recognition of the newly formed partnership and celebrated a commitment to the next generation of creative talent with a Haig Club cocktail reception.

Earlier in the day Beckham, adidas Originals and Caroline Rush attended Miami’s Design andArchitecture Senior High School (DASH) to host a workshop led by Youth Zone Inspire Chorley forthe school’s students.

Supporting the BFC’s Education pillar is an integral part of Beckham’s role as Ambassadorial President. The workshop was curated to inspire the students who have opted for a career in the creative industries, to further inspire their creative vision, unlock creativity and demonstrate how talent and originality can transform to a tangible business future.

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 06: A$AP Ferg attends Adidas Originals, British Fashion Council and David Beckham host a dinner in celebration of their creative collaboration on December 6, 2018 in Miami, United States. (Photo by Getty Images/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) *** Local Caption *** A$AP Ferg

About adidas Originals

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas – one of the world’s leading sports brands and a global

designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand foundedin 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand’s legacy

through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo

that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture,

adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) A$AP Ferg, Adidas Originals, Marc Anthony, David Beckham and Pharrell Williams attend British Fashion Council and David Beckham host a dinner in celebration of their creative collaboration on December 6, 2018 in Miami, United States. (Photo by Getty Images/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) *** Local Caption *** A$AP Ferg;Marc Anthony;David Beckham;Pharrell Williams

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: