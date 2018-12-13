David Beckham has united his long standing partnership with adidas Originals, with his role as Ambassadorial President at the BFC to drive new generation engagement within the creative industries and provide a platform for global design talent. Makerlab Presents: Here to Create is a new creative platform aimed at furthering education in the design and fashion sector and champion emerging designers. To mark the launch of the partnership designers Nicholas Daley and Paolina Russo were selected by David Beckham and adidas Originals as inaugural partners of the collaboration.

David Beckham and Caroline Rush hosted dinner guests from fashion, art, sport and design in recognition of the newly formed partnership and celebrated a commitment to the next generation of creative talent with a Haig Club cocktail reception.

Earlier in the day Beckham, adidas Originals and Caroline Rush attended Miami’s Design andArchitecture Senior High School (DASH) to host a workshop led by Youth Zone Inspire Chorley forthe school’s students.