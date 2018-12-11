IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SWAROVSKI WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to announce the winners of The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski which recognises creativity and innovation in fashion. Tonight, the Royal Albert Hall welcomed a global mix of 4,000 guests, including key players from the fashion industry as well as members of the public and fashion students to celebrate exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in fashion over the past 12 months; as well as brands and businesses that have transformed the possibilities of fashion today.

The evening celebrated fifteen awards, ten of which were voted for by a global panel of 2,000 key industry opinion formers and five Special Recognition Awards. Each winner was given a unique Swarovski crystal trophy, designed by Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye OBE.

This year marks the first time The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski celebrated the young global creative community with NEW WAVE: Creatives, recognising 100 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talent from around the world. The shortlist highlights London’s position as an international epicentre and pays homage to the incredible success of both home-grown and international talent; while celebrating all those who play a vital role in the industry’s cultural and creative reputation.

The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski Winners –

2018 Trailblazer: Kim Jones

Presented by Robert Pattinson

Urban Luxe: Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Presented by Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Accessories Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Presented by Edie Campbell & Riz Ahmed

Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Dame Vivienne Westwood

Presented by Jerry Hall

Business Leader: Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Presented by Saoirse Ronan

Special Recognition Award for Innovation: Parley for the Oceans

Presented by Doutzen Kroes

British Emerging Talent Menswear: Samuel Ross for A-COLD-WALL*

Presented by Virgil Abloh & Winnie Harlow

British Emerging Talent Womenswear: Richard Quinn

Presented by Karen Elson & Matthew Healy

British Designer of the Year Menswear: Craig Green for CRAIG GREEN

Presented by Poppy Delevingne

British Designer of the Year Womenswear: Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Presented by Rosamund Pike

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Mert & Marcus

Presented by Kate Moss and Penélope Cruz

Brand of the Year: Gucci

Presented by Lana Del Rey

Model of the Year: Kaia Gerber

Presented by Rita Ora

Outstanding Achievement: Miuccia Prada

Presented by Uma Thurman and Steve McQueen

Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Presented by Brooke Shields

On the red carpet supermodel Eva Herzigová hosted Swarovski interviews with the guests upon arrival and the evening featured two exclusive live performances from British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding singing a rendition of Aretha Franklin’s Natural Woman and a dedicated tribute to Judy Blame and Michael Howells by Boy George for the show’s finale. Music producer Fat Tony DJ’d at the after party.

The Fashion Awards is the main fundraiser for the BFC, a not for profit organisation focused on promoting excellence in British fashion and supporting the future pipeline of creative talent. As part of their continued and generous support of The Fashion Awards 2018, Swarovski has pledged a £300,000 donation to the BFC Education Foundation in advance of this year’s event. The BFC’s work is achieved through a range of charitable initiatives which focus on education, business and mentoring schemes that support talent from school level and emerging designers to fashion start-ups and established brands. In 2017, the BFC raised over £2.2 million for its charities and business support initiatives and in the twelve months to March 2018 has allocated a further £1.1 million in grants to designer businesses to support these efforts.

The generosity and commitment of The Fashion Award sponsors is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging our Principal Sponsor SWAROVSKI for their support of The Fashion Awards 2018. Official Sponsors are American Express, Bird in Hand, Digital Domain, Getty Images, Lavazza, Mercedes-Benz, Rosewood London, Slingsby Gin and YouTube.

