New Film Release:

It’s been a while since we’ve had a post-apocalyptic film to keep us on the edge of our seats, crossing our fingers and hoping for the best. Taking place somewhere in the future in London, hundreds of years after civilisation was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar) is out for revenge for the murder of her mother. When she attempts to assassinate Thaddeus Valentine (Hugo Weaving), a powerful man whom she holds responsible, she is stopped by Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheenan) and they both end up being thrown out of the moving ‘traction’ city to fend for themselves.

The two unlikely companions join forces to beat London, which has become a giant predator city on wheels, from devouring everything in its path, with the help of Anna Fang (Jihae), a pilot and leader of the resistance group, Anti-Traction League, who is a fugitive with a bounty on her head and knew Hester’s mother. Anna tells the young lady that she has been tasked with saving mankind and that her mother orchestrated a plan for her to lead the fight against the dangerous Thaddeus Valentine who happens to order their capture. Directed by Christian Rivers, making his directional debut, the film is based on the novel of the same name.

A fight for survival and mortal combat, we’ll find out if Hester is strong enough to defeat the evils of a city that only cares about the power that it possesses.

Released Date: 14th December 2018

www.universalpictures.com/movies/mortal-engines

Like this: Like Loading...