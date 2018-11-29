The 44th Belgrade Fashion Week saw the return of Serbian fashion brands such as IVKO Woman and AMC – Afrodita Mode Collection which are part of the fashion cluster FACTS.

A high number of independent Serbian designers showcased their collections as well – Igor Todorovic, Atamansha, Sonja Jocic, Lily Tailor. Ana Ljubinkovic showcased her SS19 collection, while Aleksandra Lalic closed BFW in high style.

Belgrade Design District’s designers – Svetlana Jacovic, Get Up Jasmina Vujovic, Jovana Markovic – showed the audience again why the city’s fashion corner is a shopping destination. Menswear was covered by brands Martini Vesto By Bosko and Faktory By Bosko.

The guest country this time was The Republic of Korea which was celebrating the Korean days of culture through the Starsica show.

BFW has always been a platform for emerging designers and this time the students of the Faculty of Applied Arts and the Metropolitan University were able to showcase their graduate collections. www.belgradefashionweek.com

ATAMANSHA

Brand ‘ATAMANSHA’ represents free spirited woman. She is wild and fierce, but still a woman of an extravagant and urban taste. Intense, but sensual.

‘Galina’ collection is neoteric, a bit futuristic apparel with sharp shapes, containing elements of Cossack costumes, spattered with Slavic ornaments.

Ig: https://www.instagram.com/atamansha.brand/

JOVANA MARKOVIC

Jovana Markovic’s collection for SS19 is inspired by the concept of being a woman. Celebrating the female beauty and strength, the collection is fully made of natural fabrics – it is transparent, see-trough, light and soft. The implemented colours in the silk such as green gives a defining contrast to the neutral tones that are present all throughout the collection. The contrast represents the initial inspiriation/idea – the synergy between female softness and strength

http://www.jovanamarkovic.com/

SONJA JOCIC

Sonja Jocic showcased her newest collection “Alarm” which is aimed at unconventional women who would like to have a positive effect in society. After a successful show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Ljubljana, Sonja decided to show the collection in a different light in Belgrade.

The “Alarm” collection is followed by a fashion film that was directed in collaboration with the film director Aleksandar Jakonic, The garments are inspired by architectural elements, origami technique and geometry. The fabrics used are silk, linen and cotton.

https://www.instagram.com/sonjajocicclothing/

STARSICA

Originally from seoul, ike seungik lee studied bfa sculpture at seoul national university, subsequently ma fashion at kingston university. upon graduating in 2016, ike launched his own label ‘starsica’.

By combining the distinctive values from his earlier art works, ike incorporates functionality with his conceptual messages, thus showing his ability to evolve into the brand ‘starsica’.

Ike takes his inspiration from the philosophical reasoning of phenomenon with an emphasis on a concept of the “everyday wear of luxury with an anxiety of a modern society” and playful imagery with exaggerated layers and textures.

Starsica presented the first collection ‘visitor’ during london fashion week september 2017, after being selected as one of the fashion scout’s ones-to-watch awards. he has since showcased regularly at lfw and presented his ss19 collection “doctored evidence: be true to yourself” at fashion scout this september.

The label continues to pursue the concept of modern elegance through an experimental approach.

www.starsica.com

