The perfect bag to take on the trips of a lifetime – new Clubsport Holdall launched by Paul Stephens, specialist in Porsche.

A new overnight bag has been launched to match the style, sophistication and sleek sports car like-design of Paul Stephens AutoArt cars. 

The Paul Stephens Clubsport Holdall has a capacity of 50 litres – enough for a weekend away or a race suit and a change of clothes – and with carefully considered dimensions of 560cm length x 320cm height x 280cm width, the new bag is the perfect companion for a road trip, track day or race weekend. 

Using a unique houndstooth fabric, the new Paul Stephens Clubsport Holdall was designed in England and handmade in Italy. Driven by customer demand for the bespoke luggage sets available with the limited-edition Paul Stephens Le Mans Classic Clubsport. 

Talking about the new Clubsport Holdall, owner and director Paul Stephens said, “We’ve had a lot of enquiries about making a range of accessories, most specifically a holdall that fits on the rear seats or in the nose of a 911. We created the Clubsport Holdall using the interior fabric of our Clubsport car, for all Paul Stephens AutoArt fans to own.”

Finished in a bespoke houndstooth, a fabric synonymous with Porsche 911s, and with complimenting black leather shoulder strap and luggage label, the Clubsport Holdall combines Paul Stephens’ ethos of detail-driven luxury and Porsche 911 heritage.

www.paul-stephens.com/clubsport-holdall

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: