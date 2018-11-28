The perfect bag to take on the trips of a lifetime – new Clubsport Holdall launched by Paul Stephens, specialist in Porsche.

A new overnight bag has been launched to match the style, sophistication and sleek sports car like-design of Paul Stephens AutoArt cars.

The Paul Stephens Clubsport Holdall has a capacity of 50 litres – enough for a weekend away or a race suit and a change of clothes – and with carefully considered dimensions of 560cm length x 320cm height x 280cm width, the new bag is the perfect companion for a road trip, track day or race weekend.

Using a unique houndstooth fabric, the new Paul Stephens Clubsport Holdall was designed in England and handmade in Italy. Driven by customer demand for the bespoke luggage sets available with the limited-edition Paul Stephens Le Mans Classic Clubsport.

Talking about the new Clubsport Holdall, owner and director Paul Stephens said, “We’ve had a lot of enquiries about making a range of accessories, most specifically a holdall that fits on the rear seats or in the nose of a 911. We created the Clubsport Holdall using the interior fabric of our Clubsport car, for all Paul Stephens AutoArt fans to own.”

Finished in a bespoke houndstooth, a fabric synonymous with Porsche 911s, and with complimenting black leather shoulder strap and luggage label, the Clubsport Holdall combines Paul Stephens’ ethos of detail-driven luxury and Porsche 911 heritage.

www.paul-stephens.com/clubsport-holdall

