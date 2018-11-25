The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad with regular reviews. In this issue, we look at the Black Sea Cuisine offered by the exquisite Babel House in London’s Mayfair and the sensational Central Asian and Uzbek fine cuisine at OSH Restaurant based in South Kensington. We also visited and indulged in afternoon Bottomless Brunch at the Alphabet Bar restaurant in Angel Islington. And not forgetting our review on the longstanding restaurant The IVY on West Street in Central London.

