ARS ELECTRONICA presents the exhibition “ERROR – The Art of Imperfection” in DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum Berlin

Berlin, November 2018 – DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum opens the seventh digital media art exhibition in Berlin. The exhibition is curated by Ars Electronica, which annually organises one of the world’s leading media art festivals in Linz, Austria. Specially selected for Berlin, all 16 works focus on the “ERROR” theme. The exhibition is open until February 17, 2019 and will be accompanied by a comprehensive programme. Workshops for school groups in the digital learning lab and curator tours offer deeper insights into the subject. Admission is free.

The objects in this year’s Ars Electronica exhibition show that failures and errors have often been the source of innovative developments. The artists ask the question: What if we no longer recognize deviation and do not know whether we can tolerate it or not? The exhibition presents a selection of works at the interface between art and technology. Viewers can look forward to digital LED productions along with mobile robot and sound installations.

Supplementing the exhibition, DRIVE offers guided tours aimed at those interested in learning more about the art. Ars Electronica Curator Manuela Naveau will be available to explain the concept behind “ERROR” and answers questions about the exhibits and backgrounds. The DRIVE digital learning lab also offers school groups visiting the exhibition to experiment with language, art, programming and technology.

Ars Electronica has worked in partnership with DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum since 2010. The exhibition is part of the company’s international arts and cultural engagement and underscores its commitment to visionary and sustainable social development. In particular, Volkswagen supports innovative art formats and cultural education programmes.

Dates

ARS ELECTRONICA

November 17, 2018 to February 17, 2019 // Monday to Sunday // 10.00 am to 8.00 pm

Registration for exclusive tours with the curator:

www.driveberlin.eventbrite.de

DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum

DRIVE, the Volkswagen Group Forum, is the company’s communications platform in Berlin. Located in the heart of the capital city, the Volkswagen Group’s first presentation of all twelve brands together with Volkswagen Financial Services AG opened in 2015 in the Lindencorso building. Featuring a series of changing brand and thematic exhibitions supplemented by a diverse supporting program, DRIVE serves as a showcase for the company’s mobility themes. The legendary Café Bauer, one of the first Viennese-style coffee houses in Berlin, once stood on this site. During the Second World War the building was completely destroyed and later replaced by the new Lindencorso building, which served as a restaurant and office complex.

Like this: Like Loading...