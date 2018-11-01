SIP AND SAVOUR LIFE IN ITS MOST VIBRANT FORM THIS DAY OF THE DEAD

Introducing el Jimador Tequila Limited-Edition Day of the Dead bottles

This November celebrate life with those that matter the most with el Jimador’s limited-edition Day of the Dead bottles. Bringing the flavour of Mexico to any party, there’s no better way to toast this iconic festival than with these exclusive releases from el Jimador Tequila.

On 2nd November, people around the world will be celebrating the Mexican festival of Day of the Dead, toasting to the future and celebrating life with family and friends. Transporting you to the heart of Mexico, these 100% agave tequilas are, for a short time only, presented in limited-edition Day of the Dead bottles, featuring illustrations from American artist David Lozeau. Known for his vibrant imagery, these designs embody the Mexican spirit of Day of the Dead and epitomise el Jimador’s philosophy of encouraging consumers to live life in its most vibrant form.

Available in both the Blanco and Reposado expressions, el Jimador is the perfect drink to share with friends and family this Day of the Dead. Shake up your traditional tequila experience, and serve el Jimador as part of a classic, refreshing Paloma cocktail topped with grapefruit soda, squeeze of fresh lime juice and garnished with a wedge of fresh grapefruit for an authentic taste of Mexico.

Made in the last true tequila producing hacienda in the world, by generations of Jimadores, every drop of tequila begins its life in Amatitán, Jalisco. No additional ingredients, no added colours, just 100% blue Weber agave tequila, crafted with 100% pure determination, honour and know how. The result, for the Blanco, is a crystal-clear liquid, buzzing with citrus notes, while the award- winning Reposado offers a warmer, more seasoned flavour.

Available in selected Waitrose stores and Asda while stocks last, RRP £20. Why not celebrate the Day of the Dead the authentic Mexican way with el Jimador tequila?

el Jimador Blanco (70cl, 38% ABV)

Young and fresh, el Jimador Blanco tequila has a truly authentic character. Made with 100% hand-harvested blue Weber agave, naturally fermented and double distilled with sparkling clarity, it is rich in flavour and buzzing with citrus flavours; take a sip or shake it up.

el Jimador Reposado (70cl, 38% ABV)

el Jimador Reposado begins with 100% hand-harvested blue Weber agave, naturally fermented and double distilled. It then enjoys a two-month siesta in handmade American oak barrels until the optimum moment for drinking. The results are worth the wait: an exquisite golden tone, warm seasoned flavours and a smooth, confident agave flavour that really shines through.

