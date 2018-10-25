CELEBRATE OLD FASHIONED WEEK 2018 WITH WOODFORD RESERVE’S GUIDE TO THE BEST BARS

This November, join Woodford Reserve in celebrating the ten-day global cocktail festival, Old Fashioned Week 2018 (1st – 10th November) that celebrates every whiskey-lovers favourite classic cocktail – the Old Fashioned.

Woodford Reserve, the award-winning Kentucky craft bourbon, will be exclusively collaborating with the nation’s best bars to host bespoke experiences, events and cocktails with a modern twist on the American classic.

Loved by bartenders worldwide for its exceptional richness, depth and smooth finish, the perfectly balanced taste of this premium whiskey is comprised of more than 200 detectable flavour notes, from bold grain and wood, to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit & floral notes, helping Woodford Reserve stand out in even the boldest of cocktails.

Throughout the week, try special signature Old Fashioned serves in top bars including Milk & Honey, Bar III and The Edition, or treat yourself to one of Woodford Reserve’s music nights at Oriole on 5th November, or The Fitz and Swift on 7th November. Swift will partner with Woodford Reserve to present a “boudoir” 1950s style music event, as well as serving a special Southern style food menu and specialty Woodford Reserve cocktail for the entirety of Old Fashioned Week.

Woodford Reserve’s top partner bars will also open their doors to the public for a number of events and masterclasses. The Ned will host a ‘Bourbon and Blues’ night on 6th November with a live band from 8.30pm and a special Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned menu, as well as a members’ masterclass beforehand at 6.30pm. Throughout the week, the Ned will also be making videos for their social channels of their bartenders showing the secret to making an Old Fashioned. Woodford Reserve will also collaborate with the Cocktail Trading Company on 6th November to host an Old-Fashioned Punch Up event, with guest appearances from the brand ambassadors for an Old Fashioned themed evening.

Special Old Fashioned Menus:

Milk and Honey, 61 Poland Street, Soho, W1F 7NU

The London Edition, 10 Berners Street, Fitzrovia, W1T 3NP

The Fitz, The Principal London, 1-8 Russel Square, Bloomsbury, WC1B 5BE

The Ned, 27 Poultry, London, EC2R 8AJ

Bar III, Spitalfields, 65a Brushfield Street, E1 6AA

Hix, 66-70 Brewer Street, Soho, W1F 9UP

Key events:

Oriole Bar – Woodford presents Eric Ranzoni Trio

A night of blues music with one of the finest singers and piano players around, with a special Old Fashioned menu with three different serves.

Monday 5th November 9-11pm

Poultry Avenue, EC1A 9LH

Cocktail Trading Company

Woodford Reserve will host an Old Fashioned Punch Up event in collaboration with its bar in Bristol to deliver an Old Fashioned evening.

Tuesday 6th November

68 Bethnal Green Road, Brick Lane, E1 6GQ

Swift

A night of blues music in a 1950s style setting, accompanied by specialty Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned cocktails.

Thursday 7th November

12 Old Compton Street, Soho, W1D 4TQ

The Ned

A Bourbon and Blues night with a live band from 8.30pm.

Tuesday 6th November

27 Poultry, London, EC2R 8AJ

The Fitz

A night of blues music and signature Old Fashioned serves.

Wednesday 7th November

The Principal London, 1-8 Russel Square, Bloomsbury, WC1B 5BE

And if you’d rather celebrate Old Fashioned Week in your own time with friends and family, Woodford Reserve is sharing its Old-Fashioned cocktail serving suggestions. As the only bourbon to be triple distilled in copper pots, Woodford Reserve’s range of flavour notes make it a versatile bourbon that easily makes cocktails more complex and interesting, demonstrated best in an Old Fashioned.

For more information on Old Fashioned Week 2018 visit:

https://old-fashioned-week.com

For more information on Woodford Reserve visit:

www.woodfordreserve.com

