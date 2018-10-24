THE ORIENTAL SPA PUTS ‘MAN’ INTO PEDICURE WITH AN EXCLUSIVE PEDI:MENI:CURE TREATMENT

This is the power pedicure that athletes and the best-dressed men in town already have in their diaries!

Try it for yourself with an exclusive new promotion by The Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez at The Oriental Spa at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, designed to make it easier than ever to keep your feet healthy and well-cared for.

Designed exclusively for men, the 60-minute Pedi:MENi:Cure treatment is a get-away-from-it-all, private-studio experience and the pedicure features Bastien Gonzalez’ legendary three fundamental pillars of foot care that leave feet smooth, soft and callus-free. The first 20 male guests will receive special gifts on a first come, first served basis.

“Foot care is an essential part of self-care and grooming, not an indulgence,” says master podiatrist and Studio Manager Albin Brion.

“Our pedicure is not simply about aesthetics and a deeply relaxing and nurturing experience – although it will help you look and feel your best. Proper foot care can ward off a host of ailments and ease chronic pain.”

The comprehensive therapy undertaken by a professional podiatrist while the guest relaxes on an Italian-designed movable chair includes:

SKIN TREATMENT: the key to all Bastien Gonzalez treatments, this process is carried out on dry skin and involves gently removing unsightly corns, heavy calluses and painful thickening of skin without damaging the epidermis.

NAIL CARE: any nail concerns, including ingrown nails and fungal problems are treated before the nails are strengthened. Then they are reshaped to follow their natural structure and gently buffed with special tools including diamond dust-tip drills. Nails are naturally polished applying a secret family technique inherited from Bastien Gonzalez’ grandmother using a chamois leather and a pearl buffing cream that improves blood circulation to the nail and leaves you with healthy, shiny nails without lacquer.

RE-FOUNDATION: a relaxing massage from the toes up to the knees, and from the fingers up to the elbows with a rich, nourishing cream. Each muscle group is massaged individually, eliminating tension and heaviness, improving blood circulation, muscular flexibility, joint mobility and skin elasticity. Bastien Gonzalez unique technique also re-plumps the fatty cushion on the balls of the feet, helping to absorb the impact of walking or standing for long periods. It is also ideal for combatting the swelling experienced by long-distance travellers.

LMHKG_The Oriental Spa_Bastien Gonzalez-Pedi Mani Cure Studio Founder_Bastien GonzalezSML The PEDI:MENI:CURE TREATMENT (HKD1,880) is AVAILABLE FROM 1 OCTOBER 2018, and the FIRST 20 MALE GUESTS can take their favourite books or indulge in the Studio’s specially selected lifestyle magazines.

As a quirky twist on the classic men’s social club, this limited offer includes A DARK CHOCOLATE CIGAR and _THE ICON_, A MOCKTAIL OF CLOUDY APPLE AND GINGER JUICES, HONEY AND GINGER ALE GUARANTEED TO BOOST ENERGY.

The Studio also has a personalised music playlist for guests to enjoy.

All treatment prices are subject to 10% service charge.

For reservations and enquiries, please contact

The Oriental Spa at 2132 0011 or visit http://www.mandarinoriental.com/landmark/spa/ for more information.