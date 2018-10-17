NEW FILM RELEASE:

With Marvel churning out antihero movies like nobody’s business, Venom is the latest film based on a Marvel Comic character of the same name. Not quite a pretty sight, Tom Hardy, as investigative journalist Eddie Brock is chosen as the host of the extraterrestrial symbiote that gives him ‘incredible powers’ along with a hideous alter-ego. The film was originally planned as a spin-off from the Spider-Man film franchise, after Venom first appeared in Spider-Man 3 in 2007 but a new version was used instead, hence the 2018 release.

With nightmare tendencies, the leader of Life Foundation, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) experiments on alien symbiotes and uses humans in his tests. Brock challenges his methods and questions him about the allegations that he recruits “the most vulnerable for tests that end up killing people.” Brock is later told by an informant that Drake believes the union between humans and symbiotes is the key to our evolution. It then appears that Brock is infected somehow and soon becomes Venom, having conversations with his alter-ego.

As this creature takes over his persona, will Brock eventually be able to control this unfamiliar entity with sharp teeth and a ridiculously long tongue within him and get comfortable with “we are Venom” while fighting the enemy? Find out when it comes to the big screen.

Released Date: October 2018

www.venom.movie/site

