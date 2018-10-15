One of the latest new night club venues to open this year, and the one to look out for if you live in the north of England. And totally recommended by the bite magazine night out team, for up-coming parties this year!

In August the Toy Box Manchester had a private launch party by ToyRoom’s partners Luca Maggiora and Jordan Rocca, Marc Merran the partner of MNKY HSE, Beat, and Movida and a consortium of investors.

An A-list celebrity hot spot, Toy Room is one of the biggest UK-cum-worldwide nightlife brands in the world. Now boasting 8 locations – London Mayfair, London Soho’s Toy Roof, Manchester, Rome, Mykonos, Istanbul, Athens and Dubai, Toy Room is taking the jet set clique around the world withit’s iconic teddy bear and naughty-named cocktails.

Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Lewis Hamilton, Jason Statham, Tom Hardy, Kevin Costner, Bradley Cooper, Gerald Butler, Ronaldo, Nicole Scherzinger, Cuba Gooding Jr, Scott Eastwood, Amaury Nolasco, U2 and throngs of pop stars, supermodels, athletes and actors have frequented their international establishments.

The world’s first industrialized city and second biggest economic growing city in the UK after London, Manchester will bring a booming crowd of affluent party people to the new club. Their infamous celebrity clientele will certainly be alluring as well as the deliciously filthy-named drinks.

Manchester locals can guiltily indulge in £10 cocktails with names such as “Make Me Wet” which is Bacardi Carte Negra, Passoa Passion Fruit, Lime, Cranberry, Apple and Mint, “Fill Her with Bubbles”which is Bacardi Oakheart, Bubbles, Mango and Orange Juice and “Cream’d” which is Mozart Gold, Grand Marnier, and Kahlua milk as well as large sharing drinks at £75 each with names such as“Berry it Deep”, “Jack me Off”, and “Fruity Bitch”. Are you blushing yet?

Toy Room was originally founded by four Italians – Luca Maggiora, Jordan Rocca, Corrado Mozzillo, Gennaro Salerno who met in London whilst both working in the hospitality industry. Jordan came to London to work as a broker, only club promoting on the side to make extra cash. After the club promoting became more profitable than his finance job, he quit and joined forces with successful nightlife entrepreneur Luca Maggiora to open their first club Project. After Project, Maggiora and Rocca launched Charlie nightclub and then Socialista private members club in Mayfair with famed restauranteur Giuseppe Cipriani.