As game season shoots back around, The Jugged Hare in the City, London’s big name in game, is plucking, trussing and cooking up a storm, enthusing and educating, and throwing in a few unexpected twists! From a Gentleman’s Game Afternoon Tea, Finger Lickin’ Pheasant and grouse doughnutsthrough to limited-edition squirrel infused gin – this has to be The Jugged Hare’s most exciting game season yet.

GO NUTS FOR SQUIRREL

For a taste subtler but sweeter than rabbit, squirrel is the ultimate ethical meat – low in fat, low in food miles and completely free range. This flavoursome meat can be enjoyed at The Jugged Hare in the form of delicious squirrel croquettes, served with hazelnut mayo, and a hearty squirrel pie with braised leg and shoulder, oak smoked celeriac, Savoy cabbage and hazelnut jus.

And now for something totally different – Squirrel Gin. The Jugged Hare has created an unconventional robust, nutty gin, best sipped neat with its garnish of pickled redcurrants or Bloody Mary-style with tomato juice.

GENTLEMAN’S GAME AFTERNOON TEA – Launched late September

Adding a gamey twist to a British tradition, The Jugged Hare will be launching an exclusive Gentleman’s Game Afternoon Tea (£75 for two people)

Expect hare scones with horseradish cream and Cumberland sauce; partridge and bilberry muffins; grouse doughnuts; meat fruit pâté; bird buns and meaty finger sandwiches, alongside game chips. The afternoon tea will be served with a beer flight of three cask ales, as well as game consommé (tea). Booking is essential, to make a reservation contact details below.

BIRD NESTS & GAME BOARDS

Hailed as London’s leading authority on game, enjoy a veritable meat feast at The Jugged Hare with mixed sharing boards (from £75) featuring a selection of three whole game birds and sides of savoy cabbage and bacon, liver pâté, black pudding croquettes, game chips, bread sauce and jus. Roast whole pigeon and mallard red leg partridge from North Yorkshire are likely to make an appearance, alongside the less common black grouse, moorhen and golden plover* – available from late September.