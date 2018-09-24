Perfect as a starter, small plates include venison carpaccio with truffle, pickled roots and sourdough; crispy octopus with hazelnut mole, fennel, mint and apple; and yellowfin crudo with ponzu, burnt scallion and puffed wasabi rice. Reflecting Mark’s interest in butchery and fishing, star mains from the wood-fired Bertha oven include whole grilled fish of the day; spiced guinea fowl with smoked aubergine, dates and fregola; and ox cheek, celeriac, smoked apple and truffle with a beer sauce. Mark has elevated the humble burger with a marbled Yorkshire wagyu patty served with truffle mayo and smoked gruyere in a brioche bun; and veggies can tuck into a pumpkin and lentil dhal served with charred onions and tandoori cauliflower.

New breakfast and brunch dishes (available until 4pm) include pancakes with bacon and maple syrup; beetroot hash with chilli, fried eggs and sauté potatoes; British crab on toast with avocado and mango; and British burrata with lemon, basil, rocket, peaches and hazelnuts. Check out the daily special boards featuring the very best seasonal produce from Mark’s trips to the markets and his specialist suppliers.

From small grower wines to classical serves and artisan spirits, the bar has become a welcoming, first-class destination for discerning drinkers. Award-winning in-house bartenders show off an interesting, varied and evolving list with signature creations such as Smoked Mezcal Old Fashioned, Matcha Mule and best-sellingCranberry Cobbler. Settle into one of the inviting lounge chairs and relax with an after work drink or take a seat and watch Pomona’s mixologists work their magic from one of the high bar stools.

Throughout the remainder of the year and into 2019, Mark will be hosting a number of special events and workshops at Pomona’s with themes including foraging, butchery, wild food and fish, as well as a series of guest chef supper clubs.

A bar, restaurant and three private rooms with a relaxed Cali-vibe, Pomona’s is very much part of the local landscape. Enjoy anything from a quick morning coffee through to a light lunch, after-work drinks or a leisurely dinner and with a new menu from Mark Lloyd there’s never been a better time to visit.