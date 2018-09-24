Calling all chocoholics! Due to popular demand, The Club Spa in the heart of Jersey has reinstated the Chocolate Rasul Experience.

Being ‘choc’-full of mood-boosting endorphins and antioxidants, it has been scientifically proven that chocolate really is good for our health. Antioxidants in cocoa can have a great anti-ageing effect, whilst cocoa butter is nourishing and moisturising – making chocolate the perfect ingredient for an afternoon of pampering. At The Club Spa, cocoa cravings can be satisfied without the calories with the Chocolate Rasul Experience.

To enjoy the rather indulgent treatment, guests are invited to relax in their own private chamber with a domed roof covered in stars. Expert spa therapists will prepare the finest liquid chocolate to take into the seated chamber to be applied all over the guest’s body.

Gentle jets of steam in the chamber open the pores, allowing the cocoa to work through the deeper levels of the skin. Chocolate also contains endorphins which generate feelings similar to falling in love, happiness and well-being – so guests are sure to leave the chamber with a smile.

Following the treatment, the skin will be left feeling nourished and revitalised – and guilt free!

The Chocolate Rasul Experience is priced at £55 for one person or £75 for two people sharing the chamber. The Spa recommends this treatment prior to massage and guests should allow 45 minutes for the Rasul Experience.

The Spa’s ground floor is home to an Indoor Salt Water Pool with Hydrotherapy Bench and Thermal Suite, comprising a Salt Cabin, Herbal Steam Room and Experience Shower to revive and invigorate. A soothing Relaxation Sanctuary offers four reclining beds with integrated headphones playing soothing music, fruit, herbal teas and magazines.

Both the pools and thermal suite are complimentary for all hotel guests to use between the opening hours of 8am to 8pm. The Club Spa is part of Feelunique.com, Europe’s leading health and beauty retailer and uses luxury brands Darphin, Decleor and Carita.

The Club Hotel & Spa, Green Street, St. Helier, Jersey JE2 4UH, Channel Islands

For reservations please call: 01534 876 500 or visit www.theclubjersey.com

