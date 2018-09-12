The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul Spring / Summer 2019 season will take place at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center from 11th-14th September 2018. The event, enthusiastically expected by all the major actors of the fashion world, is also the twelfth season of the Mercedes-Benz name sponsorship.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week During the twelfth season of Istanbul, the event calendar draws attention to the mixed fathers who bring together the young and talented designers as well as the seasoned names of the fashion industry. Selen Akyüz and Sezgi Tüzel will be exhibiting the collections of Tuğçe Özocak’s brand Third and Şebnem Günay Spring / Summer 2019 on the MBFWI podium in the KARMA 1 show. The name sponsor Mercedes-Benz will present a collection of Brand Who’s Spring / Summer 2019 “Mercedes-Benz presents Brand Who” by supporting a men’s clothing brand for the first time on the 12th occasion. Ani Datukishvili, the voice-making designer of Georgia, who has struck the fashion industry in recent years within the scope of the “Mercedes-Benz International Designer Exchange Program” which has been ongoing since the past, has produced the Spring / Summer 2019 collection called “Mercedes-Benz presents Ani Datukishvili” in Istanbul on MBFWI podium She is experiencing the excitement of my bear.

The Core, which combines domestic and foreign purchasing responsibilities, will open its doors with a new format between September 12 and 13 and will host MBFWI exhibitors’ Spring / Summer 2019 collections of brands and designers, both Turkish and international. Under the new concept of The Core, participating designers will come together with leading actors of the Turkish textile industry and will be able to talk about possible collaborations and projects on value added textile products.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul also has a lot of foreign press and purchasing responsibilities this season. Representatives of the world’s most prestigious chain stores and boutiques will come to Istanbul and follow the MBFWI. Among the journalists to be in Istanbul with the support of IHKIB are important journalists such as Vogue China, Elle Man China, Forbes UK, Achtung Magazine and GQ Japan, and the purchasing responsibilities include Saks Fifth Avenue, Lane Crawford, Joyce, Debenhams, Barney’s representatives of the most prestigious chain stores.

MBFWI is also enriched by panel and talk again this season. The present and future of the fashion industry in Turkey, in line with global trends will shape the future of endustri new insights and innovative approaches, these activities will be credited to aracılığıyş table. Leninzing, one of the main sponsors of the event, TENCEL ™, one of the main sponsors of the event, has a “Sustainability Panel” under the moderation of Ferhan İstanbullu with a “Sustainability Panel” on the topic of sustainability in fashion and textiles in the sector, while the WGSN from the world’s leading trend forecasting agencies shares the trend forecasts of the coming seasons with invitations. to handle. Another main sponsor of your event, DHL, will host a panel on e-commerce. One of MBFWI’s supporters, the Istanbul Fashion Academy will mirror the new generation of Turkish fashion designers with a panel that brings young designers together.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul, the name sponsor of Mercedes-Benz, official sponsors Laboratories BIODERMA, DHL, Avon Life Color by Kenzo Takada, Schweppes, TENCEL ™, Zorlu Center and Zorlu PSM and supplier sponsors Red Bull and Reebok .

Get in on the action! Follow Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul!

twitter.com/MBFWIstanbul

www.youtube.com/mbfashionweek

instagram.com/mbfwistanbul/

facebook.com/fashionweek/

snapchat.com/mbfwistanbul

Like this: Like Loading...